Instagram introduces a recently deleted feature that allows users to recover deleted posts, stories, etc.-Technology News, Firstpost





FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 16:31:00 IS

Instagram has published a new section on apps for iOS and Android. This allows users to recover recently deleted videos, photos, IGTV videos, reels and stories. The company has announced that Instagram’s new “Recently Deleted” will retain posts within the platform for 30 days. This will cause the section to gradually permanently delete posts after 30 days. The story is available on Instagram’s blog post. In addition to the recently removed features, Instagram has also enhanced its protection process to prevent hackers from deleting your account posts.

New features that have recently been removed include in-app[設定]You can access it from the menu. This menu applies to all content such as videos, photos, IGTV videos, reels and more. While permanently deleting or restoring recently deleted content, the platform asks the user to verify that they are a legitimate account owner. The company further stated that deleted stories that aren’t in the archive will remain in the folder for up to 24 hours, and everything else will be automatically deleted in 30 days.

To access the folder, the user[設定],[アカウント],[Instagramアプリの最新バージョンで最近削除されたもの]You need to move in the order of. Users can access the deleted content and restore or permanently delete the content. If the post is restored, it will start appearing again in the Instagram profile, and if deleted, the restored content will be moved to the archive again.

However, new updates are being rolled out in stages, so at this time only a limited number of users will receive the updates.

