ETILC: How Technology Sector Leaders See Strategic Technology Changes





The ETILC Technical Subcommittee met to determine the blueprint for technological transformation in India. This is an initiative to collaborate on technical challenges that create value for all stakeholders in the business world across different industries.

Nitin Sahni, founder and CEO of Kamadhenu Technologies, who developed the strategy, vision and mission of the Technology Subcommittee, said digital technology, AI and advanced analytics make India competitive in the global market and achieve prime. He states that he will play a major and important role in supporting him. $ 5 trillion economic minister’s vision. These capabilities are fast-growing in start-ups and need to be leveraged by industry-wide organizations to compete with global players in both domestic and international markets.

Balaji Sreedhar, Associate Vice President of MarketsAndMarkets, said technology is leading the sector’s recovery and is no longer just an enabler. In his interactions with the CIO, he recognizes that investment in technology to transform his business is increasing. In addition, technology-centric business models are growing dramatically.

The MarketsAndMarkets team conducted a survey to assess business owners’ top priorities when it comes to technology. Raw data showed that data and advanced analytics were top priorities, followed by cybersecurity and AI. Data security and legacy technology scaling were major concerns when it came to the challenges companies faced by telecommuting teams. Finally, when asked which sectors would be the major confusion factors, it was reported that healthcare, retail, CPG and BFSI were leading the way.

SVP Vidyashree Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Omega Healthcare, pointed out the discrepancy in the pace at which technologies are advancing and companies are adopting these technologies. Emphasizing the importance of digital transformation, she says, digital transformation is now an elementary school subject-that’s how important it has become.

However, the digital transformation industry is currently thriving with a combination of human bot setups and has not yet stepped into a fully automated robot without human intervention. In this regard, Natarajan believes that remote working technology is hitting companies around the world, especially the BPO industry. She wants to rethink standardization of policies, procedures, data security, and regulatory compliance while addressing remote work policies.

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President of Qualcomm India & SAARC, strives to provide the Indian people with a robust connection as a fundamental right. According to him, he has nearly 30 years of experience in the telecom field, started at 256 kbps and is now 2 mpbs. Technologies such as 5G will become important as consumption increases with increasing demand for video, OTT, and schools. Qualcomm India is working with the government to enable innovation in India’s localized technology. According to Vagadia, one way to localize technology is to work closely with start-ups. He gives the example of Blackfrog Technologies, a startup that has developed affordable, high-volume, temperature-controlled portable vaccine carriers for the currently important last mile distribution technology. He sees the work Qualcomm Technologies doing as the foundation for other companies and ecosystems to develop and build large-scale technology solutions.

Dr. Hirsch Vinayak, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Automation & Data Solutions at NTT DATA Services, said telecommuting is now accepted by most clients and is great for employees and the industry as a whole. It has the potential to open up the entire Indian, small urban and rural population to employment in our industry. The central government and the IT ministry have approved and expressed hope that telecommuting will be the preferred mode, even in the post-COVID era. We look forward to further developments from the government that will enable long-term planning of WFH functions, such as universal broadband connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, and faster implementation of favorable SEZ / STPI regulations.

He believes that the ETILC Subcommittee can successfully petition and work with the government to promote permanent policy and regulatory notices at all levels to make WFH a universal reality. In addition, he is working with start-ups and other technology innovators to signal the arrival of new technologies that enable universal connectivity, availability and security, and WFH accepts clients in high security areas such as banking and financial services. I believe that I will be able to do it. ..

Indranil Choudhury, CEO of Lexplosion Solutions, wants to disseminate information about the safety of cloud solutions more widely so that companies can understand it and move away from on-premises solutions. Reflecting Vagadias’ focus on helping start-ups, he says he needs to boost the Indian start-up ecosystem. He cites startup-related tax laws. For example, exempting a startup from tax is not as beneficial as exempting an employee’s salary for three years. This will discourage employees from joining larger tech companies for higher salaries and working on cutting-edge solutions. He says it’s difficult for investors to invest in a company without other start-ups to compare you internationally, but that shouldn’t be the case.

Another common thread of interest among the technical subcommittees was to focus on the idea of ​​large-scale innovation and product innovation. Damandeep Kochhar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HERE Technologies, states that expanding product companies on a global scale is a major challenge in my opinion. The service culture focuses on making quarterly profits, but the idea of ​​the product is different and it takes five years of investment to make a profit. He cited Geo as the only domestic example of building gross domestic product on a global scale.

Himanshu Goel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Azpiro, reiterated Kochhars’ view: “All telecom technology is imported and not enough to innovate locally. He is a research-oriented mindset. He wants to work on an education system to promote law reform. For rights protection, patent protection and contract enforcement. He chooses technologies that members of the ETILC Technical Subcommittee can build in India and governments. It is envisioned that we will seek the support of our companies, the support of companies, and create a time-limited program to ship such technologies. ETILC members are motivated by this move by promoting the adoption of these technologies. Can be attached.

Madhav Bhadra, like Goel, CEO of AQM Technologies, points out the lack of talent as a major challenge and wants to better connect institutions with the industry. He also touched on the need for robust connections. He says a reliable and consistent internet connection beyond Mumbai is a dream. I’m not confident that working from home can be continued for a long time with a patch connection. They hired talent for permanent remote work, but reported a 40% drop in productivity due to poor connectivity.

Considering the services of all airlines in the world and adding those benefits, it is less than the benefits of Airbus and Boeing. Similarly, the profits of service companies around the world will be less than the profits reported by Microsoft, said Sridhar Dharmarajan, Head of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. Dharmarajan encourages the transition from two innings of the service economy to the commodity economy. He proposes an immediate transition to software products. A very strong country is one that has promoted private innovation in public infrastructure. He cites the example of iSpirit, which provides access to the Indian stack, which was donated to the government for free to promote digital innovation. Dharmarajan has shown a keen interest in smart manufacturing, layered modeling, and intelligent automation that can make decisions based on the data the machine already has.

Therefore, the Group’s three main areas of interest were the transition to a product economy, improved internet connectivity, AI, automation, and digital transformation using ML.

