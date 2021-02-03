GTA fans explain why the new VETI R van “announced” the GTA 6 announcement date





The font used to spell VETIR in GTA Online in-game ads may contain hidden dates related to the release of GTA 6.

GTA Online players believe that hearing the official news about GTA 6 revealed an in-game ad for the new VETIR van.

No matter how successful GTA 5 continues, even if the rock star hasn’t officially confirmed the follow-up, players will not stop looking for clues to point to GTA 6. The latest of these clues will be offered in the form of vehicles added to GTA Online. VETIR van. Some enthusiastic fans of the game claim to have analyzed the van’s fairly innocent in-game ads and discovered a secret.

The clue to the problem is due to the font used to spell VETIR in the ads you can see below. Once separated from the rest of the word, the first half of V and E come together to create a VI. Since Rockstar tends to use Roman numerals in GTA titles, some consider font usage to be another hidden hint that GTA 6 is coming soon.

The most interesting “discovery” that emerged from the image above will appear shortly afterwards under the name VETIR. As you move along the words, it looks like there is a date. The first half of T looks like 7, and the first half of I and R can be mistaken for 11. Many believe that this will be the announcement of GTA6 on July 11, 2021.

This is not the first GTA6 tip that the game’s online community claims to have discovered. Due to some coordinates displayed during the last update, the player has moved to a real location featuring a VI-shaped road. There may be something in this latest discovery, rock stars may be messing with us, or it may not make sense at all.

Some players believe that Rockstar will officially announce GTA 6 this Sunday via a Super Bowl ad. A new generation version of GTA 5 will be released later this year, so rock stars could give people who don’t have the game (is anyone left at this point?) Reasons to postpone it? It seems low. Wait for GTA 6. Regardless of whether the VETIR update is bullying, consider the calendared July 11th.

