OxygenOS Open Beta 6 brings January security patch to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro





OnePlus recently brought a January security update patch to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, which OnePlus 6 and 6T already got it last month. Surprisingly, the company’s latest flagship products, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, weren’t on the rise yet. The patch isn’t available on stable channels yet, but it arrived on phones with the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 6.

Apart from the January patch, the beta introduces a new Dock in the Shelf that shows daily steps, screen usage, and other information. There are also some fixes and optimizations, including a fix to the issue where Game Space can’t turn off in-game notifications. The gaming experience has also improved and the team has been working on optimizing frame rate stability. Other optimizations include the layout of the cloud service interface in the gallery and weather animation effects.

Change log

Optimized the UI display of the system status bar Optimized frame rate stability and improved the experience when playing games Optimized the interface of the community homepage to make notifications more eye-catching Browser Drop-down menu fixed Android update crash issue 2021.01 Security patch to shelf A dashboard that displays various information such as the newly added Dock, daily steps, screen usage time and more.Optimized weather animation effects to improve fluency Problems may not be able to turn off notifications in games gallery Optimized gallery cloud service interface layout to improve operational experience Connect Bluetooth clock Improved the transmission speed of Bluetooth when

If you have already flashed the open beta on 8 or 8 Pro, you should receive this new build as an OTA. If you’re not in the beta channel, you can follow the OnePlus instructions. The Open Beta build is fairly stable, but it’s important to know that it can lead to unexpected bugs and crashes. Please proceed carefully.

