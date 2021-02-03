Google Resolves Long-Term OFCCP Audit-American Society of Employers





In a long-term Google audit by the US Department of Labor’s Federal Contract Compliance Program (OFCCP), both sides reached a settlement agreement shortly before the change of government. This is an interesting agreement and may affect future audit resolutions.

In 2015, Google headquarters was selected for compliance assessment by OFCCP. During the review process, OFCCP requested extensive compensation data for the audit. The data request required collecting, organizing, and creating the data requested in the schedule letter for each of the approximately 21,000 employees at headquarters on the snapshot date of September 1, 2015. In June 2016, OFCCP requested Google to send additional data. Extensive and highly detailed data related to compensation. And in September 2016, OFCCP requested more information, including citizenship information. Google has created all these data requests.

However, OFCCP also requires long-term employee salaries and work history for each employee dating back to 1998, as well as the names, addresses, phone numbers, and personal emails of all employees listed in any of them. Did. 2014 or 2015 snapshot data. Janet Wipper, then OFCCP Regional Director and now a legal adviser to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, said, “Because OFCCP needs to consider all decisions that affect salaries,” OFCCP was up to 19 years ago. I explained that I need to go back.

These overwhelming and widespread data requests were too much for Google, which refused to comply. OFCCP then filed a proceeding with the US Department of Labor’s Administrative Law Judge’s Office (ALJ) and asked Google Inc to provide the data requested based on the alleged access denial. Requested to. Google said the demand for data about Google employees created by ALJ by OFCCP is “extensive, invading employee privacy, overburdening, and not sufficiently focused on obtaining relevant information.” I won when I said. ALJ also said:[d]OFCCP has a starting salary, despite several investigators interviewing more than 20 Google executives and managers in two days and reviewing over one million compensation-related data points and hundreds of thousands of documents. The theory of negotiation is based more than speculation in the context of Google. “

The data request was rejected by ALJ, but the audit is still pending. On January 15, 2021, shortly before the change of power, Google and OFCCP resolved the audit with some interesting findings. In the first two of the three findings, OFCCP is a “preliminary indicator … If it proves, it could violate Executive Order 11246.” In the final finding, “OFCCP is Google. Claims that development may have failed .. .. Behavior-oriented program designed to close wage inequality .. .. And an audit system that regularly measures the effectiveness of the entire affirmative action program Nowhere in the findings, neither party agreed at all that there was a breach.

Still, there is a $ 2,585,052 settlement to resolve any possible backpay issues and a five-year, $ 250,000 annual reserve to pay for the wage inequality issue in self-audits. The money remaining from the reserve during the year will be allocated to the DEI program. The total settlement is $ 3.8 million.

What was the motivation for Google to solve it? 39 facilities are covered by this agreement, and all facilities have a five-year exemption from OFCCP audits. Reporting requirements are not extensive. Google’s five-year report includes proof that Executive Order 11246 has renewed AAP for the current year, and for all facilities that require such AAP, at all eligible facilities. It proves that the equal pay for equal work analysis was done. At the end of the third year, Google should also report a review of recruitment and payroll policies / processes, including recommended actions or revisions to compensation policies, procedures, and practices. Finally, Google needed to report on self-audits, and in the fourth year, Google agreed to provide OFCCP with actual payroll analysis along with individual data so that OFCCP could be replicated. OFCCP still has a settlement of compensation proceedings resulting from the initial findings of the audit.

Under the new administration, such a reconciliation is unlikely to continue.

