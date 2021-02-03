re: 3D Startup Wins Nationwide Tech Innovation Award | Business





The Puerto Rico Science and Technology Research Trust, along with the SBIR / STTR (Small Business Innovation Research / Small Business Technology Transfer) program, has focused on promoting the development of start-ups on the island. Their efforts are rewarded by one of their own startups, re: 3D Inc., receiving the 2020 Tibbetts Award for its contributions to substantial economic and social benefits.

Re: 3D is the latest success story of the program, participating in Trusts startup accelerator parallel18 and receiving Phase I and Phase II NSF (National Science Foundation) SBIR grants. Our SBIR journey and research into how to use 3D printing to create functional objects on demand or from recyclables would not be possible without the support of the trust. did. The Phase I match helped us investigate functional objects that could be created to create value locally from waste using GigabotX.

As part of a Phase II match from the Trust, implement hardware in Puerto Rico, process and print 3D products, try commercialized solutions with the various applications and settings you need on the island, and support your new job. In the hope of doing so, said Samantha Snabes, co-founder and catalyst of re: 3D with a local employer.

She explained that SBIR support provided the resources needed to complete the critical research needed by this socially-led open source bootstrap hardware company to modify existing large-scale 3D printers. did. This change allowed 3D printers to accept shredded PET bottles and other recyclables as raw materials. With SBIR funding, re: 3D was also able to investigate hardware applications for creating functional products from the trash. This sought opportunities to design and print functional objects from abandoned water bottles, such as creating new jobs for people evacuated from last year’s earthquake.

Better coffee picking basket

A recent example of determining the utility of using recycled plastics to create functional objects in the real world is Adjuntas’ coffee and chocolate farm, Sandra Farm, which has improved coffee in collaboration with re: 3D. I created a picking basket.

Most agricultural workers in Puerto Rico are traditionally forgotten here, fortified by what they use to choose coffee. It’s a really unpleasant 5 gallon bucket, mostly made of fertilizer bags, or nothing to choose coffee. Dominicocelli, who works with Sandra Farm on the practice of sustainability, said.

He added that a five-gallon plastic bucket was functional, functional, inexpensive, but not ideal and ergonomic.

After a few rounds of design and testing processes developed with local designers and mechanical engineers, the crescent design of the new basket they settled down in front of the waist with a wide profile so that the picker’s hands don’t have to. Travel far to drop coffee cherries that curl around the part. It’s easy enough to hang on your shoulder to carry the field, yet sturdy enough to carry over 15 pounds of coffee.

Named after Roland Tibbetts, who has been recognized for his work in developing the SBIR program, the award is given annually to those who are good models of how they have used the SBIR or STTR program.

Since 1987, the Puerto Rico SBIR / STTR program has impacted the island’s economic growth by achieving 43 award-winning proposals and raising more than $ 9.2 million, according to the Trust. Since the third quarter of 2015, Puerto Rican researchers and entrepreneurs have been awarded 16 additional awards.

