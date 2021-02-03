NZXT will stop selling H1PC cases due to fire hazard





When building a new desktop PC, the last component that is expected to be at risk of fire applies, but NZXT has proven that a fire can occur under the right circumstances.

As reported by OC3D, LA-based hardware maker NZXT has stopped selling H1PC enclosures due to the risk of ignition. As the H1 Safety Recall explains, “The two screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis can cause an electrical short circuit in the printed circuit board, which can overheat and pose a fire hazard.”

Mark’s Tech on the YouTube channel uploaded the following video showing what happens when the H1 case shorts, revealing why this is a serious problem. EV-Simon, a Reddit user, posted a photo of what happened to his H1 case, showing the damage caused.

Johnny Hu, CEO of NZXT, apologized to his customers by posting a message on his blog. In addition to ensuring that H1 case owners can request free repair kits and guidance, he also promised that the company would “start a more robust and thorough design process. Initial design, QA. From to additional testing, we work on both qualities. Responding to our products and customer concerns. “

You can now request a repair kit directly from NZXT. Once you have the kit, there is a walkthrough video that explains how to replace the PCIe riser assembly. Please note that you will need a screwdriver and 5.5mm nut wrench or pliers to complete the repair.

If you need to keep using your PC while waiting for the repair kit to arrive, NZXT offers a temporary solution where you need to remove the graphics card and then remove the lower riser card fixing screw from the case. To do. Instructions and images of exactly what to do are available on the blog.

