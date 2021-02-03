5 things Stadia was wrong and 5 ways to fix it





This week, Google announced the closure of its in-house game studio. This caused unemployment and canceled the in-house development of Stadia’s exclusive titles.

It seems to be written on the wall of a game streaming service that seems to go the way of Google Glass and Project Ara. Google is now trying to convince fans that they aren’t, saying they’re committed to the future of cloud gaming.

But such a major strategic shift suggests that everything goes wrong with Google’s original vision of services. If you really intend to keep Google Stadia’s flames burning brightly, here are the top five issues that Stadia needs to address to keep Google’s latest promises:

1. Subscription model

(Image credit: Google)

We are certainly hiring the first people to point this out, and we’re not the last, but Stadia Pro isn’t just scratch. The Pro tier drags the entire platform down. Locking the best graphics options behind the paywall was a big mistake. Comparing Stadia Pro with similar products like the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it’s easy to feel that it has changed in a short period of time.

If you want Stadia to be more aggressively accepted, like the Xbox, we’ll completely eliminate high-quality paywalls and offer 4K games for free to all users with ample internet connectivity. Live Gold and PS Plus need to cut Pro fees and offer free games per month. Google needs to make sure that some blockbusters are frequently included. A free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhara or Cyberpunk 2077 would have been a great incentive to try out the platform and get another game while there.

Sure, this can be a costly move, but if you want Stadia to look attractive, Google needs some big impetus.

2. Game library

(Image credit: Google)

When it comes to games, the Stadias library was terrible at the time of its release, but frankly, it’s still not great. Initially, the Stadias Digital Store felt like a time capsule containing a jumbled collection of games from the last decade, but few felt relevant to this year’s gamers. Although some improvements have been made since then (one of the best ways to play Cyberpunk 2077), removing the titles of different editions can cause the store to start to be exposed. there is.

Instead of investing in its own studio just to bring it down within two years, Google needed to fund and launch popular indie titles in Port. The platform will see some of these types of titles finally appear, like the acclaimed Celeste, but felt it was too late. Stadia needs to double its efforts to expand its library with third-party hits, allowing users to play something if they want to stay.

3. Loss of early adopter credit

The next clear conclusion is that Stadia should have been late. The lack of games was certainly a problem, but the lack of features beyond promise was doubled by the half-hearted impression Google Stadia gave fans at launch. The service felt like a beta and had promised features that would take months to be added after release, but fans were expected to spend a fair amount of cash at the time of release. ..

To get goodwill back, Google Stadia needs to find a way to refund early adopters and be proud to help launch the service. And I don’t just mean some nifty badge icons-give them a worthy prize. This is a free game, a lot of money from vouchers, or something just as spectacular. It should be to reduce the regret that some early adopters are likely to feel after being burned to the service they want to support.

4. Must start with support other than Pixel

(Image credit: Google)

Thankfully, this issue was fixed thanks to Stadia’s support outside of the Pixel smartphone, but its early decision was another issue at launch. Pixel smartphones weren’t popular enough, and Stadia was no exception, with one failing to grow enough sales to the other. Google’s only success was to unnecessarily delay service to its fans and confuse the message about which platforms they could enjoy the service on.

If Stadia’s ads are picked up again, Google needs to clearly show how Samsung, Google, and Apple devices run cloud games. Otherwise, Stadia may once again alienate fans who already believe that Stadia is a Google or Android-only service if it can be played on any mobile device either in the app or in the browser. Computers, Chromecast dongles, etc.

5. Never do it offline

This may seem like an absolutely worst idea for an online-only feature-only service, but enough data for people to always connect to the internet or stream large games from the cloud. I don’t have. Currently, this is not the biggest concern. Thanks to the pandemic, people typically commute to work or go out, but eventually they will. If Google decides to take another leaf from Microsoft’s book and keep PlayPass as one package, it’s wise to start bundling it with Google Stadia Pro.

This means that players can enjoy the game on their mobile phones in the dark depths of the subway or on the bus in the middle of everywhere. And at its core is what Google promised at Stadia. Enjoy high-quality games on the go, wherever you are. If the service is intended to survive, the promise must be finally provided.

