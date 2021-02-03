Utilizing the Sea of ​​Innovation: Economic Interest in Developing New Ecosystems for Marine Technology





The sea is synonymous with infinite sources at so many levels. Indeed, in the economic context, the ocean is also a major source of significant business development in recent years, offering broad business economic potential for all issues related to technological innovation.

The global economic value of the ocean is estimated at about $ 24 trillion. According to a survey, the ocean ranks seventh among the world’s ten major economies, producing $ 2.5 trillion in goods and services annually. However, despite the benefits of the ocean, we do not protect it and overuse it, causing habitat destruction and, above all, pollution. Therefore, if most of the ocean’s economic outcomes depend on its robustness and health, start-ups and technology ventures that will allow the ocean to continue to provide abundant resources for years to come. Developing a new global ecosystem is very important.

Or Havev, Arieli Capital’s partner and venture director.Photo: Hadder Yakov

The ocean provides solutions to many of the global challenges facing humanity, including food supply to the growing population, natural gas production, the development of cures and cures for diseases, and how to deal with climate change. That is now clear. Sea-dependent economies include long-standing industries such as fishing, tourism, marine biotechnology, and marine trade.

Currently, a new ecosystem is being developed along with the marine economy, and in addition to technologies related to sustainability and environmental quality, for example, food production from the sea is gaining momentum, enabling a huge industry called future protein. We aim to develop technological innovations. , Energy and deep sea energy and communication infrastructure etc.

Realizing that this issue is of great importance, a national committee was set up in Israel to investigate the global market for marine agriculture in particular. The committee, led by former Ministry of Science Chief Scientist Professor Mina Teicher of the University of Bairan, reports to the Ministry of Finance that marine agriculture is the fastest growing agricultural production of over 10% in the last 30 years. Said it was a field. Yearly. As such, it is an attractive place for investors. She said this development came from the understanding that fish are an essential source of protein in Western countries and that residents must have access to it, with Eastern countries reporting rapid growth in purchasing power. I added. At the same time, natural fish populations have declined, reducing the ability to build freshwater reservoirs on land. In addition, because this market relies on scientific research and technological development, related technologies that increase the inventory and efficiency of commercial fish production, such as the construction of sophisticated storm-resistant cages that enable new and popular aquaculture. Species whose reproductive mechanisms have not been previously understood ensure fish health and maintain habitat ecological balance.

According to forecasts, the marine economy will grow significantly by 2030, exceeding $ 3 trillion and potentially hiring approximately 40 million employees worldwide. In order for the ocean to continue to contribute to the global economy, the innovation industry must consider all issues and challenges that require technological solutions. In fact, the ocean tech industry plays a major role in finding solutions to many environmental problems in order to remain economically significant.

Global experts agree that technology plays an important role in facilitating this area. Professor Carol Engel of the University of Virginia, an expert in water economics, attended the Food from the Sea conference at the University of Haifa hosted by Professors Arik Diamant and Muki Shpigel a few months ago. In her speech, she said that marine utilization must rely on technological innovations that ensure sustainability as well as economic importance. Other researchers have identified and produced marine environments, underwater sensory devices, autonomous marine vehicles for deep-sea research, algae and other marine-based substances, and use them in innovative applications such as medicine and cosmetics. It is said that it is a means of technological development in a wide range of fields. Dietary supplements, fertilizers, alternative plastics, green energy. This advance is evident with the recognition of the role of marine protected areas in protecting biodiversity and marine robustness.

Marine technology isn’t new, but it seems to haven’t received much attention or has been ignored a bit. Obviously, it is a global concern, so there must be an international consortium between governments and investment institutions that share information and leverage this area together.

For example, China Merchants Group, China’s largest commercial institution, recently announced that it will work with the Chinese government to establish an OceanTech center in Sanya, China. With an investment of approximately $ 3.5 billion, the Innovation Center will include a huge innovation center with incubators for growing companies and investment funds for marine technology start-ups in Israel and around the world.

The development of marine technology is ecologically doubly important to us, further in this huge market that nurtures and protects the environment, water sources and fish lives around the world and contributes trillions of dollars to the global economy. Financially guarantee growth.

Or Havev, Partner and Venture Head of Arieli Capital

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos