Nintendo Switch continues to dominate, what’s next?





Switches continue to exceed their highest sales expectations. It’s time to anticipate and understand how Nintendo will maintain its momentum.

Breaking out of the Wii U’s absolute failure, the Nintendo Switch was in an unstable position. The system succeeds and pulls Nintendo away from the rut, or fails and pushes Nintendo into an already niche position. From the first public trailer, Switch’s fate seemed promising. This led to immediate success. This is a hot streak that only burns hot over the years.

Few were bullish enough to predict how profitable the switch would be, but recent sales data make it clear that Nintendo is driving this weather trajectory. Now, the question is how Nintendo can continue this momentum after 2021.

There is a lot of momentum here that Nintendo maintains. Switch has officially sold the Nintendo 3DS, with sales just below 80 million units. This is an amazing number of switches placed at the top of the Nintendo system. This is the number that Nintendo achieved primarily against the backdrop of the ever-selling wildfire monopoly. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintains its number one position with an astonishing 33 million copies sold. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also exceeded the 30 million threshold. This is even more surprising given that the game hasn’t been on the market for a year.

Animal Crossing sales are especially important as the game drastically promoted Nintendo’s entire 2020. Without New Horizons, switch growth is unlikely to be this extreme. The console was always working well in 2020 as COVID-19 pushed the whole game to a surprisingly high price. But in addition to the essential charm of the switch, the strength of Animal Crossing was an incredible combination.

Given that the top 10 best-selling games on Switch (like most Nintendo systems) are all exclusive, it’s very important to have a new killer app to boost console sales. Exclusive pushes Nintendo hardware, and Animal Crossing: Few are bigger than New Horizons.

Given how free Nintendo’s 2021 schedule is at the moment, it’s unclear which software Nintendo is focusing on most this year. However, earlier this year, there are two powerful titles of Gambit that can be very lucrative. The wrath of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser in February followed by the one-two punch of Monster Hunter Rise in March could and will probably generate a lot of revenue.

Especially Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s anger may be huge. In general, the Wii U port on the switch provides a relatively modest return. Most ports are orders of magnitude higher than the corresponding ports on the Wii U, but not as good as the success of the truly original Switch title. The exception was the Mario port. Two of the top 10 best-selling switch games are Mario Wii U ports. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Mario Kart has more than tripled the performance of the Wii U, and New Super Mario Bros. has nearly doubled the performance of the Wii U.

This trend leads Super Mario 3D World to explosive success. This was already the second best-selling Wii U title. Given both Bowser’s Fury’s hype and the huge amount of players experiencing 3D World as a new game, it’s not surprising to see the title settle on the best-selling list.

Given that Monster Hunter World is the best-selling title in Capcom’s history, Monster Hunter Rise could perform as well as Mario. Of course, the PlayStation and Xbox audiences are different from the Nintendo Switch audience, but Monster Hunter has historically worked well with the 3DS. Rise can certainly take advantage of world success and a huge switch installation base.

Obviously, Nintendo understands how attractive this duo is. In a surprising move, both titles receive a special edition Switch model every single month. Strange at first (and probably showing that the Switch Pro is off the road), these editions are a clear sign that Nintendo is all-in to these games.

Of course, Nintendo also tends to backload that year, saving the biggest holiday titles. Given that the Breath of the Wild sequel is somewhere in Ether and 2021 is Zelda’s 35th anniversary, dropping the game during the holidays is a powerful option. I feel the timing is right, and no other game like Breath of the Wild 2 burns the Nintendo community. It’s unclear if it will actually be released in 2021, but Nintendo wants something powerful to bookend 2021. Its first chapter seems incredibly powerful. Hopefully the conclusions are just as influential.

