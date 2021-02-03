Microsoft backs Australia after Google threatens to withdraw search





Microsoft Corp. Satya Nadella (R) is seen by Brad Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, at the Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting in Bellevue, WA on November 30, 2016.

Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Microsoft said Wednesday that it would never threaten to leave Australia after Google proposed to withdraw its widely used search engine from Australia.

Google threatened last month after the Australian government proposed a new law requiring news publishers to pay the right to link to their content.

“Other tech companies may threaten to leave Australia, but Microsoft will never do so,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement. ..

“We are committed to supporting the country’s national security and financial success.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Microsoft is in a good position to benefit from any fallout between Google and Australia. According to web analytics firm StatCounter, Google currently dominates search domestically, with a 94.5% market share, while Microsoft’s Bing is only 3.6%.

Smith and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week. He recently told reporters that Australia “did not respond to the threat.”

Technology veterans said Microsoft is backing Australia’s plans to pay for news on digital platforms like Google and Facebook, adding that it is “essential to the country’s democracy.”

“Microsoft recognizes that the media sector and public journalism are currently facing many challenges from the digital age, including changing business models and evolving consumer tastes,” Smith said. I will.

“That’s why Microsoft has long supported the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC)’s efforts to analyze these issues and propose the world’s first solution,” he said.

Australia will pass a bill in which tech giants negotiate payments with local publishers and broadcasters for content in search results and news feeds. If they are unable to close the deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will determine the price.

The new law proposed in Australia is called the News Media Negotiation Code and specifically covers Google and Facebook. The pair earns most of their revenue by displaying digital ads alongside news articles rather than Microsoft.

Google is working hard, calling the code “irrational” and “infeasible.”

Mercilva, managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, told the Australian Senate last month: “If this version of the code is legislated, we have to stop it, coupled with unmanageable financial and operational risk. We will make Google search available in Australia.”

But Mr Smith said, “This code is trying to reasonably address the bargaining imbalance between digital platforms and the Australian news business.”

“We also recognize the important role that search plays for thousands of Australian SMEs that rely on search and advertising technology to fund and support their organizations, not just consumers.” He added. “Microsoft is not currently subject to pending law, but if the government designates us, we will be willing to live according to these rules.”

