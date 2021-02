Cloud Computing Awards Honor “Breathtaking Innovation in Pandemics”

New York, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Technology Sector’Oscar’, Cloud Awards Honors Top Choices of Cloud-Based Innovations This Week, Recognizing Their Role in Managing Global Health by Leading Technology Providers It says it deserves. crisis.

The 2020-21 Cloud Awards category included “The Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud” and “Cloud Project of the Year”.

James Williams, Head of Operations at Cloud Awards, said: “The Cloud Awards team is impressed with the scale of cloud innovation every year, but over the last 12 months, we have faced unexpected, urgent, and sometimes frightening challenges from pandemics.

“Cloud technology is always present in remote working tools, scientific R & D, and a globalized community, and the breathtaking innovations of the technology sector are commendable.

“Whether directly or indirectly helping solve the problems associated with this global crisis, the final winners of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards will be tenacity and excellence during a devastating pandemic. Deserves a small place in history due to its commitment to.

“Last year, our sister program, the SaaS Awards, raised $ 3,555 for WHO’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. We are now resuming entry. Submissions focused on software that supports normal day-to-day operations. I hope there will be more things. “

“Cloud technology will be a great platform for rapid and large-scale transformation of emergency applications. It’s an innovative technological response to the pandemics we’ve seen,” said lead judge Richard Geary. Clearly proven in scope. “

Hundreds of organizations around the world have participated in the Cloud Awards. A complete list of candidates can be found at https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.

The SaaS Awards, a sister recognition platform for the Cloud Awards, opened in 2021 entry. This Business Software Awards program, with a deadline of May 21, will promote solutions across a variety of industries: https: //www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

Cloud Award Winners:

B2B Customer Strategy-Uploadcare Inc. Best Cloud Automation Solution-VMware Inc Best Cloud Hosting Provider-Ricoh USA, Inc. Best Cloud Consulting or MSP-Zensar Technologies Best Cloud Infrastructure-Logic Monitor Best Hybrid Cloud Solution-Panzura “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution-Pulseway’s Best Payment, Finance, or Billing Solution-Toast Best Platform as a Service or Cloud Middleware-Red Hat OpenShift Cloud Project of the Year-Skedulo for BioReference Laboratories Best Cloud HR, Payroll, or ERP Solution-HarQen Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution-Domo, Inc. Best SaaS (US)-ClickUp Best SaaS (non-US)-CURO Compensation CRM Solution of the Year-Freshworks Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud-Benchling Most Promising Start-Up-autoRetouch Security Innovation of This Year-Guardicore Cloud Development Innovation Of the Year-Granulated Best Cloud Migration or System Integration Solution-InFlight Corporation Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution-Rewind Cloud Innovator or the Year-Hala Zeine, Chief Product Officer of Celonis Cloud Management Solution of the Year Apptio

Contact: James Williams (212) 574-8117[email protected]

Source Cloud Award

