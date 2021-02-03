Great builds, artifacts and polearms for Xiao





Genshin Impact

miHoYo

The day has finally arrived, and Genshin Impact Player is finally able to get Xiao, a 5-star anemopole arm user. He launched late last night, and the player was trying to pull him, saving some for quite some time to do so like me.

I was one of the lucky ones. I got Xiao with the first 10 wishes and I got Xiao with the next 10 wishes. I took him to C1. But even C0 still has some work to get the materials needed to take him there, but he is a force to consider. I couldn’t save completely for Xiao because I needed the ingredients for a new boss who could only start farming last night.

Anyway, when you have Xiao, these are the artifact sets and weapons you want to try on him.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

Artifact:

Gladiator Finale (Boss Farm) 2 Pieces-ATK + 18%. 4-Piece-If the user of this artifact set is using a sword, claymore, or polearm, the DMG for normal attacks is increased by 35%.

Viridescent Transmiter (cultured from Valley of Remembrance Domain) 2 Piece-Anemo DMG Bonus + 15%, 4 Piece-Swirl DMG increased by 60%. Decreases your opponent’s Elemental RES for elements injected into the swirl by 40% for 10 seconds.

However, at the moment, Xiao’s best option is two from each set, one-fifth of the choice. Each 4-piece bonus does not seem to bring more than 2 pieces of profit from each.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

weapons:

Primordial Jade Winged Spear (5 Stars)-Hit will increase ATK by 3.2% for 6 seconds. Up to 7 stacks. This effect only occurs once every 0.3 seconds. DMG processing is increased by 12% while owning the largest stack possible.

Skyward Spine (5 stars)-Increases CRIT rate by 8% and regular ATK SPD by 12%. In addition, regular and assault attacks on opponents have a 50% chance of triggering a vacuum blade that treats 40% of ATK as a DMG with a small AoE. This effect only occurs once every two seconds.

Black Cliff Pole (4 Stars)-After defeating an opponent, ATK will increase by 12% for 30 seconds. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, each stack having a duration independent of the other stacks.

Deathmatch (4 stars, in Battle Pass)-If you have at least two opponents nearby, ATK will increase by 16% and DEF will increase by 16%. If there are less than two opponents nearby, ATK will increase by 24%.

So when trying to make Xiao the main DPS, these are your options for now. There are alternatives you can try if you’re trying to build him in other ways, but for now, these are fortunate if you cultivate those artifacts or pull some good weapons. Hope to be, it seems to be some of the best options you can shoot.

It’s a little hard to get Xiao wrong, so if the above doesn’t work, or if you don’t have a few pieces, experiment to see what works.

