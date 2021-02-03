Google says it’s too easy for hackers to find new security flaws





In December 2018, Google researchers detected a group of hackers aimed at Microsoft Internet Explorer. The new development was shut down two years ago, but if you can find a way to hack it, it’s a popular browser that can open the potential door to billions of computers.

Hackers were looking for and finding previously unknown flaws known as zero-day vulnerabilities.

Shortly after they were discovered, researchers saw one exploit used in the wild. Microsoft has issued a patch to fix the flaw. In September 2019, it was discovered that the same hacking group was exploiting another similar vulnerability.

Further discoveries in November 2019, January 2020, and April 2020 exploited at least five zero-day vulnerabilities in short order from the same bug class. Microsoft has issued several security updates. Some couldn’t actually fix the target vulnerability, while others required only a few lines of change in the hacker code to make the exploit work again.

“Once you understand one of these bugs, you can just change a few lines and continue your zero-day attack.”

According to a new study by Google security researcher Maddie Stone, this story symbolizes a far greater problem in cybersecurity. It’s very easy for hackers to continue to exploit insidious zero-day attacks, as businesses aren’t doing a good job permanently. Shut down defects and loopholes.

A study by Stone, a member of the Google security team known as Project Zero, highlights several examples of how this is actually happening, including issues that Google itself had with the popular Chrome browser.

Industry-wide reductions: Incomplete patches make it easier for attackers to exploit users on zero-day, Stone said at security conference Enigma on Tuesday. The attacker didn’t have to come up with all the new bug classes, develop entirely new exploits, and look at code that had never been studied before. It allows the reuse of various previously known vulnerabilities.

Problems that can be easily solved

Project Zero operates within Google as a unique and controversial team dedicated to investigating mysterious zero-day flaws. These bugs are coveted by hackers of all kinds and are more appreciated than ever, not because they are difficult to develop, but because they are more powerful in the hyper-connected world.

The Google team has publicly tracked over 150 major zero-day bugs for six years. In 2020, the Stones team recorded 24 zero-days of abuse. A quarter of them are very similar to the previously disclosed vulnerabilities. The three were incompletely patched, so the hacker’s code needed only minor tweaks for the attack to continue working. She says that many of such attacks involve basic mistakes and hanging fruits.

