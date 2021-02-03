Fairfax County is home to the most innovative businesses in the United States: BidExecs





Fairfax County, Virginia, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-BidExecs, a Proposal Helper company based in Fairfax County, is the first and only service provider to launch a global franchise in the bidding and proposing industry. BidExecs is about to rock the bidding and proposing solutions industry with a decade of proven performance and a large investment in core intellectual property leveraging new technologies. This Fairfax County company is focused not only on creating a global brand, but also on achieving its core service commitment to building a community of contractors across the United States.

Fairfax County

“We grew up in Fairfax County. It’s been our home for over a decade and, frankly, I don’t think we’d be as successful as if we weren’t in this county. Has a global aspiration. ” Reena Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Bid Execs and Proposal Helper. What BidExecs offers affects all local communities.

Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Department, said: “The home of this kind of energetic businessman is why Fairfax County and northern Virginia remain the centers of innovation and the perfect place to start and grow your company.”

Disrupting the market is nothing new to Batia. She has resisted changes in denial and pioneers in the bidding and proposing industry. What if you were asked why it was a franchise? Batia said: “I have one goal: innovation and dissemination. The more I share it, the stronger it becomes.” The BidExecs franchise is a very affordable entry point and the first and only professional consulting platform of its kind. Provide stuff. Mr. Batia continues. “Veterans and SES government officials are knowledgeable. Until now, the only option as a consultant has been struggling in the gig economy. By becoming a BidExecs franchise, we can continue to support the community. Providing a platform while building wealth for ourselves ”

As a franchisor, BidExecs offers entrepreneurial opportunities for independent consultants who want to be part of a military / veteran transition, civil servant transition, and global platform. Imagine the power of a global network at the fingertips of your local BidExecs Executives. BidExecs gives businesses of all sizes access to vast amounts of resources at a very affordable price. All BidExecs franchisees receive full support and support from their headquarters in Herndon, Virginia.

Fairfax County is more than a place of innovation for tech companies. The resources and support provided by the county drive innovation across some truly unexpected arenas. BidExecs is a classic example. To date, no one has created a franchise in the bidding and proposing industry. Launched during the pandemic, BidExecs’ first franchise is ready to serve Houston, Texas, with overwhelming interest from candidates in South Africa, Asia and the Middle East as well as the United States. I will.

BidExecs Franchising LLC is an independent, privately held company located in Fairfax County, Virginia. It is the only one of this kind that offers franchise opportunities in the bidding and proposing industry. For more information on the franchise, please visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com and share the information.

Media contacts: SamanthaKieselEmail: [email protected]Phone: (224) 408-0124

Source BidExecs

