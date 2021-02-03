A woman left hysterically when 80 coats adorned with words from the pub menu arrived





When I ordered 80 coats online, I found that the woman was in a hysterical state, but arrived adorned with words from the pub’s menu.

Shellce Adams-Jackson, 26, from Stockport, ordered a wool coat from retailer Shesnova as a gift to a friend. However, she expected to receive gray clothing with the word “queen” printed on the sides.

But when the coat arrived, it wasn’t what she imagined. In fact, the names of the foods on the pub menu were printed, such as “beef stew,” “jam lorry poly,” and “cheese.”

See for yourself!

Shells was hysterical on the court (credit: Kata’s News)

Radio host Chelus said, “I couldn’t believe it completely when I saw it. I couldn’t accept it honestly. I was reading words like cheese and beef stew and started laughing and crying. ..

“I wanted to buy something a little different for my friend, but this wasn’t what I was thinking. I don’t want her to walk around wearing a pub menu.

Chellce was hoping for a gray coat with the word “Queen” (credit: Caters News)

“I had been waiting for this parcel for nearly two months, but when I opened it, I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“My mother called me and told me that I received a package from China, which I thought was strange because I hadn’t ordered anything. I was only waiting for the court, but it was from the United States. “

Shells realizes that the whole experience is cheerful and thinks he can even auction the court.

The words “cheese” and “beef stew” were used on the coat (credit: Caters News) 2 hours ago

“It looks like the pub menu is printed,” she said.

“I’m sorry I bought a takeaway meal for my friend and the gift was late, but I don’t know what actually happened or where to start apologizing.

“I told all my friends about it and posted it on my Facebook page, but no one said that a similar disaster had occurred.

Chelus said the pub menu seemed to be printed (credit: Kata’s News)

“I think it might be unique, so as a designer you should try selling it as a one-off piece. If you like beef stew and jam lorry poly, you’ll surely wear it.”

I can’t stop laughing about this! Tyla is asking Shesnova for comment.

