M & M’s Super Bowl LV ads show that fun and humor have the power to help bring us closer | State





Newark, NJ, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, M & M’S Brand announced a new Super Bowl LV ad ahead of its scheduled broadcast in the first quarter of the big game this Sunday. The new commercial features Emmy Award-winning actor Dan Levy and the brand’s iconic spoke candy, Green, Brown and Red, with fun, humor and a few M & Ms. It emphasizes that it has the power to bring us closer. Fans can see the spot on YouTube and MMS.com/Superbowl.

This spot, titled “Come Together,” has a variety of relevant “wow, really shouldn’t have been” scenarios, in which people have chosen to improve it with M & M’s bags. I will. Like someone who kicked an airplane seat when you tried to recline, a friend who failed a Gender Party, or someone who couldn’t stop mansplaining no matter how hard they tried. The new ad was created by BBDO New York.

“This ad was perfect because I’m always trying to get into good faith campaigns with a brand that suits my sense of humor,” said Levy, who appeared on the spot. “One of my favorite campaigns about this was a message about how something small like sharing M & M’s can help connect people.”

De facto announced at a live event via OnZoom earlier today, the ad shows Dan Levy’s first appearance in a Super Bowl commercial. Fans who missed the virtual announcement will be able to watch a replay of the premiere event on M & M’s social channel this Friday.

Saralong, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Regley North America, said: “M & M’S is a fun and colorful brand, so you can use its humor to laugh and connect with each other.” Of course, having Dan bring his great talent and comedy wisdom tells the story. It just makes it stronger. The new commercial is a big extension of Mars Wrigley’s goal of creating better moments that make the world smile. “

The entire 30-second spot will air during the first commercial break after the kick-off of Super Bowl LV, which airs on CBS on Sunday, February 7, 2021. This will be M & M’s sixth Super Bowl ad in the last decade.

For more information, please visit M & M’S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or mms.com.

About Mars

For over a century, Mars, Incorporated, has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow begins with the way we do business today. This idea is at the heart of what we have always been as a global family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in a way that confirms our commitment to have a positive impact on the world around us.

Throughout our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and pet care products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated associates, all heading in the same direction. Produces the world’s most beloved brands such as DOVE, EXTRA, M & M, MILKY WAY, SNICKERS, TWIX, ORBIT, PEDIGREE, ROYAL CANIN, SKITTLES, BEN’S ORIGINAL, WHISKAS, COCOAVIA, 5 with annual sales of $ 40 billion. doing. We also care for half of the world’s pets through nutrition, health and services businesses such as AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals, BluePearl, Linnaeus and VCA.

We can truly succeed only if our partners and the communities in which we operate are prosperous. The Five Principles of Mars Quality, Responsibility, Reciprocity, Efficiency and Freedom encourage associates to take action every day to create a world of tomorrow where the Earth, its people and their pets can thrive. The Martian compass is inspired by the economics of reciprocity and is used to measure the company’s progress in services for that purpose. The world we want tomorrow begins with the way we do business today.

For more information on Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

To download multimedia, please view the original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mms-super-bowl-lv-ad-shows-how-fun-and-humor -have-the-power-to-help -bring-us-closer-together-301221186.html

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

