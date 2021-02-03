Everest Group recognizes L & T technology services as a leader in Industry 4.0 products | Business





Bangalore, India-(BUSINESS WIRE)-February 3, 2021-

L & T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS) is India’s leading pure engineering services company and recognized by the consulting and research firm Everest Group as a leader in Industry 4.0 development, verification and verification services. I am.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006249/en/

Everest Group: LTTS has a strong ability to drive high-level innovations centered on Industry 4.0, which our customers are aware of.

In its report, PEAK Matrix for Industry 4.0 Service Provider 2020, the Everest Group has 6 markets based on various parameters such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value offered, innovation and investment, footprint offered, and vision. We have identified LTTS from among the large companies. And strategy.

According to the Everest Group, LTTS is around Industry 4.0, which customers are aware of, backed by strong investments in establishing a dedicated infrastructure, developing a strong partner ecosystem, and strengthening the IP assets of Industry 4.0 services. It has a strong ability to drive high levels of innovation.

The purpose of the PEAK Matrix is ​​to provide data-driven assessments of service providers and technology providers based on their overall capabilities and market impact across various global service markets, leading them, key candidates, and aspirants. It is to classify people.

The focus of LTTS on the development, validation and validation (V & V) of the Industry 4.0 segment is evident from the fact that this service feature accounts for more than 50% of corporate revenue from Industry 4.0 services, Everest. Axhat Baid, vice president of the group, said. The two companies have invested in V & V lab infrastructure and CoE for next-generation themes such as IIoT, AI / ML, cloud engineering, robotics, and cybersecurity, significantly increasing their position as reliable Industry 4.0 service providers. I raised it to.

In addition, LTTS’focus on IP development is reflected in its suite of solutions, including modular frameworks and platforms such as Aikno, nB-oN and DFX, allowing companies to be productive and impacted on Industry 4.0 initiatives. Helps to increase power. LTTS’vision of this area, along with focused investment, helped to achieve strong growth momentum in this market, Vaid added.

Amit Chadha, Deputy CEO and Director of L & T Technology Services, said: Advances in the outlook for Industry 4.0 have provided a rapid impetus for companies in different sectors to realize their true potential. Combining a wealth of engineering DNA with a leadership position in engineering services, LTTS has been at the forefront of introducing pioneering innovations in this area. We are pleased to receive this latest recognition from an independent research institute that is highly regarded worldwide as the Everest Group and to further determine to pioneer new benchmarks in the area of ​​Industry 4.0.

About L & T Technology Services Ltd

L & T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited with a focus on engineering and R & D (ER & D) services. We provide consulting, design, development, and testing services throughout the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 world-leading ER & D companies, spanning industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecommunications and high-tech, and process industries. As of December 31, 2020, headquartered in India, it has more than 16,000 employees in 17 Global Design Centers, 28 Global Sales Offices and 62 Innovation Labs.

For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006249/en/

Contact: Anilud Habas

L & T Technology Services Limited

E: [email protected]

T: + 91-80-67675707

Keywords: Europe Japan India Asia Pacific

Industry Keywords: Technology Consulting Engineering Professional Services Software Manufacturing Network Internet Data Management Other Professional Services

Source: L & T Technology Services Limited

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 02/03/2021 02:30 AM / DISC: 02/03/2021 02:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006249/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos