Goldeneye007 remastered ROM for Xbox leaked to the internet

Over the weekend, I was the first to catch a glimpse of the classic (and game-changing) Golden Eye 007 Xbox Live Arcade (XBLA) remaster. Originally released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1997, GoldenEye007 quickly became one of the best on the platform. A popular game.

A two-hour walkthrough of the game was posted on YouTube, showing that the game is running with significantly improved graphics at 4K resolution and 60fps. The remaster was originally developed by Rare in 2007, but was canceled due to the large number of parties involved in licensing and copyright issues.

“The main reason it didn’t happen was because there were too many stakeholders,” Golden Eye composer Grant Kirkhope said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle. “Microsoft, Nintendo, and EON couldn’t agree on the terms, before they started considering getting all the original film actors to agree to use the caricature again. The cost of the project was probably not financially feasible. “

Updated my longplay video pinned comment on “Cancellation of Nintendo and XBLA”.

Nintendo is the main issue, and I hope you read it before saying that I misunderstood or simplified the issue.

Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/79wPyHEU8r

— Graslu00 (@ Graslu00) January 31, 2021

That said, the “lost” Golden Eye 007 ROM is now distributed on the Internet through regular suspects. Obviously I’m not going to link to them here, but if you’re familiar with the ROM community, you probably know where to look. The emulator allows you to play games in all glory on your Windows PC. You can choose to play the game with the remastered graphics or what it originally looked like on the Nintendo 64. This is a nice touch. There are reports that the ROM was booted in Windows 10 using the Xenia emulator and there is no proem at all.

If you are of a certain age, GoldenEye007 probably has an important place near your heart. It's definitely a treat to get the chance to take another shot in a glorious game remastered on your PC.







