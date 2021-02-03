OneDrive for Android now supports Samsung Motion Photos and 8K video playback





This week, Microsoft will update the OneDrive app for Android to add a new home screen, support for Samsung Motion Photos, and the ability to play 8K video. The new home screen includes quick access to OneDrive’s On This Day feature that reminds you of recent files, offline files, and old photos.

This update also includes support for Samsung Motion Photos, allowing Samsung phone owners to play motion-captured photos in the OneDrive app or online. These photos work like Apples Live Photos, capturing still images with a few seconds of video and sound before capture. According to Microsoft, Samsung Motion Photos playback is available worldwide and requires Android version 6 or later.

New home screen for Android OneDrives. Image: Microsoft

The final addition is 8K video playback for compatible Samsung phones such as the new Galaxy S21 and last year’s S20. You could always store 8K video on OneDrive, but the service now supports playback on compatible screens and devices. This can make you want to store 8K video in Microsoft’s cloud storage service, especially if OneDrive now supports files up to 250 GB.

This latest Android update for OneDrive focuses on Samsung phones and is an example of an ongoing partnership between Microsoft Samsung. The two companies are working on a variety of ways to integrate Microsoft software and services into Samsung Android phones, as well as a cloud gaming partnership via xCloud.

