Illegal restart of “Fortnite” explained what it is and how to get around the warning





Fortnite update 15.30 was released early Tuesday morning, but yesterday Epic’s popular battle royale wasn’t the only topic. Late at night on the East Coast, fans around the world began receiving messages threatening that their accounts could be banned due to illegal reboots. The message looks like this:

“Behavioral Warnings-Recent actions have issued the following competitive warnings: Illegal restarts. Please refrain from repeated violations. Your account may be banned.”

“Fortnite” users recently received a message about an illegal restart of a competitor. Explain what that means for your account. Fortnite is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Android.Epic Games

The potential punishment is obvious, but pop-ups do not explain what an illegal restart really is. With that in mind, we’ll do our best to unpack what you need to know to keep your Epic account active.

Official answer

It took a few hours to do so, but the official Fortnite Status Twitter account briefly mentioned the illegal restart warning in a tweet published Tuesday night.

“The wave of’illegal restart’warnings was issued to players based on competitive activity at recent events, not the game being played today,” the tweet said. “Some people accidentally received this. If you haven’t attended the same event multiple times, ignore the warning.”

So, officially, Epic has announced that some players who received this illegal reboot warning received it as a result of a bug. However, glitches weren’t the only reason for this message. With that in mind, there may still be some facts to consider in order to maintain your Fortnite account in the future.

What is an illegal restart of Fortnite?

As explained in the tweet above, entering the same event multiple times will result in an illegal restart in Fortnite. In other words, Epic emphasizes the fact that once you start playing in a highly competitive event, you can’t start over for some reason. For example, if you start a cup event in the NA East region and retry in the NA West time slot due to poor performance, you will get an incorrect restart. It can also be triggered if it is discovered that the same user has participated in a single tournament with multiple Epic accounts.

Simply put, every Fortnite player has only one shot when entering each tournament. Actions that allow you to play multiple times in the same cup are classified as illegal restarts. If you’ve exchanged regions in tournaments or used multiple Epic accounts in the past, you’re probably one of the people who accidentally received the Illegal Restart warning. As long as you stick to one account and one entry region, your Epic credentials are fine.

Did you receive an illegal restart warning on Fortnite? Were you just a bug? Let us know in the comments!

