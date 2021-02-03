The PS5 is on sale at a loss, Sony confirms-and it’s neither unusual nor the cause of the alarm





As part of Sony’s latest earnings report, the company announced that it’s losing money on every PlayStation 5 it sells, which is not uncommon for Sony and the wider gaming industry.

Sony said in its statement that it had lost all PS5s as it decided to “strategic” pricing its next-generation system. The consumer price for the disk version of the console is $ 500 in the United States, which is lower than the cost of manufacturing, leading to an overall loss.

Sony didn’t give a specific amount for each PS5, but the company said the increase in SG & A expenses associated with the launch of the PS5 had a negative impact on its October-December results.

The report doesn’t provide a breakdown of the PS5 disc version and the $ 400 digital-only edition, but the loss probably applies to both.

Sony suffered a loss on its PS5 hardware, but industry analyst Daniel Ahmad said the company’s increased revenue on software and network services was enough to offset the loss.

Ahmad also reminded people that the PS4 was also at a loss when it first went on sale in 2013. It took “months” before Sony could turn it into a profitable machine.

PS4 is currently profitable, and Sony said in a report that PlayStation revenue was positively impacted by the “improved profit margin” of PS4 hardware. Sony sold 1.4 million PS4 consoles from October to December, each with revenue.

Consoles are often sold as loss leaders, and Ahmad pointed out that the next-generation Xbox console is no exception.

Of course, it’s good to sell many consoles to brag about your rights and income, but the real money for the game comes from software and services. Phil Spencer explained this in a 2019 interview with The Verge.

“Business isn’t the number of consoles you sell. Business is the number of players playing the games you buy, the way you play them. No matter how many consoles you have, it’s the external judgment of business health. I think it’s easy. After all, the number of subscribers to something like a game pass, the number of games people are buying, these are far better indicators of business health. “

However, Nintendo goes against the trend of recent years. According to VentureBeat, in 2016, before the release of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo said it would immediately make money on every switch it sold.

Sony sold 4.5. We had a million PS5 consoles between October and December and could have moved further if there were no supply constraints.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

To watch the video, please use an html5 video-enabled browser.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: PlayStation5 video review

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos