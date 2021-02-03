Apple Fitness + Review: “Getting a trainer is short, but I’m good at pushing myself” | Fitness





During the blockade of Melbourne 2020, I hurriedly abandoned a small selection of fitness equipment I bought in a panic and a cobblestone training video from a local gym quite quickly. But there was one thing that kept me moving. That is to close the ring.

With the launch of Apple Fitness +, a streaming workout video service for A $ 14.99 per month, Apple is undoubtedly targeting iPhone users who are stuck at home during an ongoing blockade around the world.

To close my ring, which sounds like a word of abstinence during the blockade, I made sure I did all the set amount of exercise and movement per day on my Apple Watch. I felt like I had done something while spending the maximum amount of time I could leave home.

Fitness + takes the ring mantra one step further. Now, in addition to the clock app, you can exercise for more than 30 minutes every day, stand once an hour for 12 hours, and burn a user-defined set of kilojoules per day. To achieve that, it’s about providing training videos that are fully integrated into the watch app.

When the ring is closed, the mantra that Josh Taylor continued to pass through the blockade is taken to the next level with Fitness +.Photo: Josh Taylor / Guardian

Fitness + is suitable for people who are already deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem. You need an iPhone or iPad that can run iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch that can run WatchOS 7.2. Unfortunately, it’s not yet compatible with Chromecast, so if you want to watch it on your TV, you’ll also need an Apple TV. Buying all that technology at once costs about $ 2,000.

Next is the subscription itself. For $ 14.99 per month, you’ll have access to a wide range of workout videos, from running to cycling, rowing, HIIT classes, yoga and core workouts. It’s about 10-45 minutes long and can be watched on your phone, iPad, or Apple TV.

While you are exercising, it uses a heart monitor from your watch and other tracking tools to track your efforts. Your heart rate, timer, burned kilojoules, and tracking methods for the ring are all displayed on the screen. There is also a competition motivational burn bar where you can see how you are tracking others with the same training.

Each video is paired with an Apple Music playlist, and trainers often refer to songs during workouts, so it feels much more integrated than background music. In some parts, the trainer encourages you to work harder or faster based on the beat of the music.

Group fitness classes always seem a bit cult to me, and given Apple’s company where store staff applaud new iPhone buyers together on the launch date, this atmosphere can also be seen in training videos. The facts are not a big surprise.

The trainer is very Apple. A big smile, very energetic, too excited to stay there.

Initially, I was trying to compare free YouTube workout videos with Apple Fitness + workouts every day for a week, but it was difficult to find a workout I liked on YouTube.

Watch the video on YouTube and it’s easy along the way when the trainer suggests ridiculously complex movements that aren’t designed for tall people in small apartments, or for some reason forgets to take a break between sets. I was able to give up.

I also found that doing both would be an infeasible number of workouts in a short amount of time, unless you didn’t want to move it again.

Fitness + is a better browsing experience. With a variety of options and difficulty levels, you can start with the basics and move on. The app recommends training similar to what you’ve done in the past, or training that you might be interested in trying out.

When I started the setup, I had a hard time pairing the app with my watch at first. This is a big problem that requires several attempts and resets to solve. Since then it has been working every time.

Josh Taylor after a cycling session with trainer Kim Perfet.

In the living room of my apartment, I tried several different HIIT trainings between 10 and 20 minutes with a gym mat, an Apple TV, a water bottle, and a cat that didn’t leave me alone.

I sweated and felt like Id did a good workout after both. The exercise is simple and the video includes a backup trainer, which makes it a little easier for the first time or if you couldn’t do a complete workout.

But my favorite workout was a cycling class on an exercise bike at the gym. My favorite trainer is Kym Perfetto, a former Soulcycle instructor with high energy pink hair who also appears in Amazing Races and has her own YouTube channel.

In these videos, you are asked to maintain your heart rate and continue the interval. I loved how Kim weaves music into his workouts (bright national anthems and electro-pop hits definitely suit my taste) and tell the story of her own life. It was the closest feeling to the group fitness class that I didn’t actually attend.

The archive is large enough to grow fast enough that you don’t have to do the same workout twice, but if you find your favorite workout or trainer, you’re good to go.

At the end of each workout, the trainer ends with the same mantra that was acquired during the lockdown. Close the ring.

But is it worth it?

The first month of Fitness + is free for everyone, and an Apple Watch is free for three months (latest model is $ 599). The $ 14.99 / month fee is a bit high, especially if you’ve already paid for a gym membership, but it’s a good starting point for anyone who wants to attend a gym class or want to exercise on their own. ..

Most workouts don’t require much in terms of equipment, but if you don’t have an exercise bike, treadmill, or rower, you’ll have to go to the gym (additional monthly fee) or stick to other workouts.

If you don’t already have an Apple Watch, purchasing an Apple Watch to use Fitness + costs about the same as eight sessions with a personal trainer. Trainers will probably lead to faster results, but continuous subscriptions to watches and apps will last longer, and their reminders will use more gym membership if they have already purchased gym membership. It may encourage you to do so.

Do I stick to it?

Maybe. Since the blockade of Melbourne, I’ve been trying to drop Covid Kilo, but like all other gym routines, it can be motivating. Besides getting a personal trainer, Fitness + is good at pushing yourself at least during aerobic exercise rather than relaxing while listening to a podcast, so you’ll probably continue cycling with Kym.

I also want to know what Dolly Parton’s walking training is.

