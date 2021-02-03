Google launches the first foldable phone, Samsung plans a rollable screen





This is an automatic machine translation of an article published in another language by Business Insider. Machine translation can create errors and inaccuracies. We will continue to work on improving these translations. The original version is here.

After Samsung and Huawei enter the world of foldable smartphones, Google has the potential to become the next manufacturer to enter this space. The company may be preparing its first foldable cell phone in 2021, as revealed by a recently registered patent.

Google has patented a foldable smartphone with the World Intellectual Property Organization, showing a design with several segments of hinge mechanisms similar to other foldable phones such as Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold. I will. And mobile closure.

This hinge protrudes outward of the device and is underneath the mobile. This can be a problem when you leave it on the table, but it also acts as a support for keeping the screen in front.

The mobile screen, on the other hand, faces inward while the mobile is folded, protecting it from possible damage when it’s on your pocket or table. But at the same time, this has the disadvantage that you have to open your phone every time you use it. Like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, the door to the external screen is open.

No more is known about this device, whose patent has just been published, at this time, but as the project progresses, more information about it may become known. As happened with Samsung and Huawei at the time, Google’s foldable mobile isn’t the flagship in itself, but could be a much higher-priced mobile that complements it.

Apple provides new tips on what the future foldable iPhone will look like

Meanwhile, Samsung is already developing and manufacturing new rollable screens. Companies may seek to include technologies such as variable refresh rates in this type of panel. These panels may not only be intended to increase the customer base, but also to be used in some of future mobile phones. In fact, the only concept Samsung hasn’t considered yet is the rollable mobile phone concept.

