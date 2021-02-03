Amazon has just added a new discount to the sale of its big Apple Watch Series 6 – BGR





Most people know that the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most popular gadgets in the world, but Google strengthened this concept last year when it chose the device as a popular holiday gift. did. Amazon is making a big deal with Apple’s latest watch model, with additional discounts added to the sale. Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 models are also currently discounted, but some are starting to sell out.

Needless to say, Apple’s latest smartwatches are very popular, but Google recently published a list to confirm it. The AppleWatchSeries 6 was one of the most popular products on vacation last year. Of particular interest is the “Technical” section, which is packed with all the gadgets and gizmos that everyone bought prior to Christmas 2020 and Hanukkah. Not surprisingly, the AppleWatch S6 is in slot # 2.

The latest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple smartwatches and makes them even better. What’s more, Apple Watch has a built-in pulse oximeter function. This is clearly a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearables. Amazon has been on big sale for some time and is offering a huge discount on so many Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs. Now some additional discounts have been added to the sale!

Our readers have found so many great Apple deals between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week, and may be surprised to find that some of them are still available on Amazon. .. AirPods Pro is back at less than $ 200, and you’ll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models. You can also find deals like rare discounts on Apple’s brand new M1 MacBook Pro. This is currently up to $ 100 off.

But what you really need to check is the sale to bring the new Apple Watch Series 6 back to Black Friday prices. In addition, you can find discounts on other popular Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on Amazon and offers up to $ 60 discounts on GPS models depending on the colorway and band you choose. You can also save money with an upgraded model that also supports cellular connectivity. Or, if you need a low-priced Apple Watch SE, there are some deals with that model as well. And finally, if you don’t want to spend as much money on your new Apple wearable, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $ 169 instead of $ 199.

With the new Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model, you can make phone calls and reply to text from your wrist. Measure blood oxygen with a brand new sensor and app. Check the rhythm of your heart with the ECG app. The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors.S6SiP with lowered wrist is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)-Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band Price: $ 349.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)-Black Sport Band With Space Gray Aluminum Case Price: $ 429.00 Price: $ 379.98 Savings: $ 49.02 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive commissions Buy Now

Up to 2x faster processor than the new Apple Watch SE Large Retina OLED Display Series 3 Track daily activity with Apple Watch and keep track of trends with the iPhone fitness app Measure training such as running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming and dancing

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm)-Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band Price: $ 309.00 Price: $ 279.99 Discount: $ 29.01 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive fees Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 Retina Display Swimproof Optical Heart Sensor Save Music, Podcasts, Audiobooks Elevation Emergency SOS

Apple Watch Series3 (GPS, 38mm)-Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band Price: $ 199.00 Price: $ 169.00 Discount: $ 30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive fees Buy Now Apple Watch Series3 (GPS, 42mm)-Space Gray Aluminum Case, Black Sport Band Price: $ 229.00 Price: $ 199.00 Discount: $ 30.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee Buy Now

