Atlanta Hawks joins Hype Sports Innovation 2021 Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0





The Atlanta Hawks participates in an elite group of 32 sports organizations covering 14 countries and 10 sports that are part of the HYPE Sports Innovations Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0 (GVA2.0). The second cycle of this international program is a three-month opportunity for top sports tech startups to secure participating organizations and pilot programs in seven sports technology areas such as clubs and federations, media and broadcasting, esports and games. Focuses on providing. Sports lottery, winter sports, motorsports, performance and fitness. Hawks participates in clubs and federation verticals such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Las Vegas Golden Nights, Inter Miami, the French Football Federation, the Bundesliga German Football League and FIBA.

Over 1300 submissions are narrowed down through a structured process in which applicants address the actual issues presented by the sports industry. As part of the contest, participating organizations, including the Hawks, will have front-row access to the latest technologies and innovations in the sports media industry. All three major milestones are open to the public. Pitch day scheduled for March 1st. 30 startups give presentations to 32 clubs, federations and leagues. Following this, at the March 11 selection show, the Atlanta Hawks will select five startups individually to move on to the next round. Selected startups will spend the next eight weeks in a one-on-one session that directly presents relevant technologies and scalability with the goal of winning product / service pilots announced in May. ..

The Atlanta Hawks are eager to explore non-traditional ways to tackle the challenges of the sports industry’s most unique era, David, Senior Vice President of Experience and Innovation at Hawks and State Farm Arena. Garcia says. We look forward to contacting you from the best brains of technology to help bring a fresh perspective to problem solving.

In this new reality, the sports industry needs more innovation than ever before. In early 2020, HYPE Sports Innovation (HYPE) was the first Sports Tech Global Virtual Accelerator (HYPE) to work with FIBA, the Miami Dolphins, the Royal Belgian Football Association and others to solve the real challenges of the sports industry. GVA) has been created. It was brought about by a pandemic. The first GVA cycle will focus primarily on technologies such as 5G, blockchain, AI and BIG, with 17 confirmed pilot programs between sports technology startups and some of the largest sports clubs and federations. A commercial contract has been signed (24 is still in the pipeline). data.

Through GVA 2.0, Amir Raveh, founder and president of HYPE Sports Innovation, is focusing on 2025 to ensure that sports and innovation continue to impact people’s lives in ways that have not yet been experienced. I will.

Startups eager to solve real challenges are invited to track their products quickly and apply for this unique opportunity to join industry leaders.

