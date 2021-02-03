7 Super Bowl TV Upgrades Available Today at Walmart & Best Buy





These are the best TVs you can buy today in time to watch the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th. These are great upgrades to your TV set, perfect for football and other sports, as well as streaming and video games.

Whether you usually go to your friend’s house to see the Super Bowl or go to a bar, it’s definitely different this year. It’s a fascinating time to upgrade your home setup.

Find great Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart and Best Buy. It can be ordered online, picked up at the store within an hour and set up at home in minutes. Even if you’re not a tech expert, you can set up a new TV with just a few cables and a little patience.

The best Super Bowl TVs you can buy today start at $ 269, so you can upgrade your setup even if you’re on a tight budget. All of these TVs are smart TVs, so you can connect to WiFi and stream without connecting an additional device.

These TVs can be picked up in-store or on the porch of a local store such as Wal-Mart or Best Buy.

This 43-inch LG is the perfect upgrade for smaller spaces.Best buy

The LG 43-inch 4K TV has all the features you need for your new TV. A smart TV with 4K resolution, multiple HDR standards, and WebOS. You can also use AirPlay 2 to stream from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV. If you have a voice assistant device, work with the Apple HomeKit for smart home control and the Google Assistant or Alexa.

Buy at Best Buy.

The Vizio M Series is a great budget TV pick for games and streaming.Walmart

Walmart’s Vizio M Series MQ6 is a great deal for $ 548. The set features 4K resolution, support for major HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, and a new IQ active processor that makes HD content look great on 4K TVs. When you play a game using your Xbox or PlayStation, the V-game engine will automatically adjust to the optimal game mode. With SmartCast, you can stream your favorite apps and services. It also supports Apple AirPlay and Chromecast.

Purchased at Walmart.

This is a great big screen option for watching the Super Bowl, and Android TV is also available.Best buy

If you’re looking for a big screen for big games, the TCL 75-inch Class 44K TV is the best option at an affordable price. This is a 4K TV that supports two HDR formats. Run Android TV as a smart component that connects to popular streaming apps and services. You can use the Google Assistant to control your TV and it has a built-in TV. You can cast content from your mobile phone or laptop to your TV.

Buy at Best Buy.

This Samsung 4K TV is perfect for sports and streaming.Walmart

This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV is the perfect option if you need significant HD to 4K upscaling, HDR support, and great smart TV options. Outstanding features include an automatic game mode that reduces input lag and makes your game look better, the ability to AirPlay to your TV using AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant support.

Buy at Best Buy.

The Vizio P Series Quantum is the perfect option for viewing the Super Bowl and using it all year round.Best buy

The Vizio P Series Quantum is the top pick for the price. Get good looking 4K images that support multiple HDR formats. The smart TV platform works with a variety of apps, allowing you to use AirPlay or use the built-in Chromecast to mirror your mobile device to your TV. This TV supports automatic game mode to reduce input lag when connecting a PlayStation or Xbox.

Buy at Best Buy.

Samsung QLED 4K TV is the best option to upgrade to watch Super Bowl.Best buy

The Samsung Q70T is a great option to support HDR10 + and HLG in 4K, including Samsung’s Quantum HDR technology. The smart TV system is powered by Tizen and supports popular apps and services. The TV supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and an automatic gaming mode, making it ideal for gaming on new consoles. The TV also supports AirPlay 2 for Apple devices and SmartShare for Samsung devices.

Buy at Best Buy.

The Vizio OLED 4K TV is what we see in the Super Bowl.Best buy

The Vizio 65-inch OLED is a spectacular deal at this price. It’s the TV I watched the playoffs and I love the quality of this display. OLEDs allow incredibly deep black and bright, vibrant colors. The TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 4 HDR formats, a pack of smart TV features, and support for Chromecast and AirPlay 2. The TV works with HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. When you connect to the new Sony and Microsoft consoles, the automatic game mode will switch to the best settings for your game.

Buy at Best Buy.

