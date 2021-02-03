Google Cloud Announces Vaccine Distribution Tool for Local Governments





With the launch of the Intelligent Vaccine Impact Solution, Google Cloud has joined the growing list of technology companies creating tools to support their nationwide COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The tool provides a central location for sharing vaccine information, scheduling vaccination appointments, tracking vaccine distribution data, predicting COVID-19 cases, etc., allowing local governments and local governments to vaccine the population. It is designed to be inoculated.

Intelligent vaccine impact solutions improve vaccine availability and equitable access to those who need it, helping governments build awareness, trust and acceptance of vaccines, Google Cloud’s global public Mike Daniels, vice president of the department, states in his blog post. Recognizing that the government manages vaccine distribution in its own way, we designed the solution for easy integration with existing technology.

Vaccine tools allow government public health leaders to make policy decisions based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. This tool aggregates population data and allows stakeholders to visualize how effective infection control measures are in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Google Cloud has added an information portal to its solution to reduce the burden on local governments when trying to respond to common vaccine questions and concerns. Through the portal, people can learn about vaccine availability, determine if they are eligible, sign up for bookings, and send information to be notified when they are eligible.

According to Daniels, the Intelligent Vaccine Impact solution is built on Google Cloud, so these portals can be extended to support thousands of simultaneous registrations.

Once registered, the solution will guide individuals to schedule online or by phone using Google Clouds Dialogflow and ContactCenter AI Intelligent Virtual Agent. After the appointment is booked, the tool will follow up with a text message to remind people of the booking and share additional vaccine information.

This tool has a sentiment analysis component that creates a central location for component feedback. Leveraging public opinion shared through call centers, websites, apps, chatbots, or advertising campaigns, emotional tools track changes in beliefs and behaviors of the general public, and the success of vaccination initiatives.

According to Daniels, Google’s sentiment analysis tools allow government agencies to provide clear, accurate information to specific audiences and direct communication activities that address specific concerns that arise. Understanding the beliefs and behaviors that change throughout the vaccination life cycle can enable government agencies to enable more coordinated and informed vaccination campaigns.

Why this is important

The Intelligent Vaccine Impact solution is committed to improving vaccine availability and fair access while supporting government distribution processes.

This is an important promise, as Operation Warp Speed ​​was criticized for being too late to deploy the first vaccine because it failed to meet its goal of 20 million doses by the beginning of the new year.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, national vaccine efforts have been accelerating since then, with approximately 32.8 million vaccinations as of February 2.

According to a recent CDC report, 63% of those who received at least one vaccination in the first month of vaccination were women, 55% were over 50 years old, and 60.4% were Caucasian non-Hispanic.

Big trend

Similar to efforts to enhance COVID-19 testing, tech companies are providing expertise to help immunize the general public.

Notable Health leveraged an automated healthcare platform to support the COVID-19 vaccination workflow. Identify patients to be vaccinated, schedule appointments, send reminders for a second dose, and at the same time share data with the provider’s EHR so that vaccinated patients can be tracked.

The medical booking platform Zocdoc has also released a healthcare tool for COVID-19 vaccine administration called Zocdoc Vaccine Scheduler. Within the scheduler organization, you can screen individuals for eligibility. Once confirmed, the patient will have access to the booking appointment page. From there, you can select the desired vaccine reservation location, date and time.

Google has also added vaccine support tools to its search and maps to help users find COVID-19 vaccination sites.

