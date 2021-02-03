Issue: So what is the potential for a “new” Nintendo Switch in 2021?





what’s that? Did anyone say “Switch Pro”? Oh, it’s a “new Nintendo Switch”! ?? A more powerful variant with 4K resolution deep learning supersampling? 60 frames / sec? Carbon fiber styling? Swiss Army Switch? …

Shortly after the Switch was launched in 2017, rumors about hardware revisions began to spread. You name it, it was suggested by someone, and we did our best to follow our nose and document a reliable scuttlebutt with respect to a potential revision model of Nintendo’s handheld hybrid. But when Nintendo is full of surprises, it can be difficult to classify wild speculations from well-founded theories based on evidence.

The release of Switch Lite for handhelds in 2019 shed light on rumors of SoC revisions, but still surprised some spectators. A switch that does not switch! ?? That’s the stupidest idea ever! Oh wait a minute …

It’s clear that Nintendo has something in the pipeline, but it’s the switch “Pro” or the “new Nintendo Switch.” Today’s consoles have overtaken some legacy systems in terms of sales, surpassing the powerful Wii at the time of writing. Nintendo wants to keep that pace.

But will there be a new model this year? Well, analysts seem to think so, but some analysts predicted an upgrade two years ago. Opinions are divided on Team NL. Below are some of the points we have discussed, and at the bottom is a poll to hear your thoughts!

Now let’s take a look at the pros and cons of (Switch) about the possibility of a switch hardware revision sometime in 2021. We start with the opposite argument …

no way! Nintendo fits very well with the two. Thank you very much.

Negatives among us fairly reasonably believe that there is no impetus to introduce a new switch model this year while the regular version is on sale on the truck. Simply put, Nintendo doesn’t need a new console to be interesting, and whatever it puts out will prey on the sale of the current model.

This is an old dilemma for successful hardware makers. When is the best time to invest in the future at the expense of Golden Goose?

If the “old” models continue to sell like pancakes, there’s no reason to rush to market the flashy gateau.

Given what happened last year, what Nintendo had planned was brought back a few months back by reassessing the release schedule after an unpredictable blockade of sales growth, if not a production issue. It may have been. Yes, the business is booming and new consoles (at least the more powerful ones) need one or two really new games to show off. For example, Zelda and Metroid Prime 4. If you’re not ready yet and your “old” models continue to sell like pancakes, there’s no reason to rush to market the flashy gateau.

Now on the topic of switches popping out of store shelves, millions of people with new consoles are probably flashy monster hunters, or red and blue if shiny a month later. Super Mario numbers may not be very happy new varieties they could have bought instead.

No, even if Nintendo initially planned to release a new switch this year, they wouldn’t run the risk of disrupting their current sales momentum.

Or …

Yes, it is! The new glossy technology is especially suitable if it is chrome plated and has subtle and sexy neon. (Image: Nvidia)

As we’ve seen in Nintendo’s decades of hardware revision history, moderate upgrades give enthusiastic fans the opportunity to buy new ones over and over without throwing away their hard-earned customer base. It works tremendously by providing tweaks and improvements. Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8s. It was this idea that created the Nintendo DS and 3DS “family” systems, which were first added to the Switch dynasty on Switch Lite.

Moderate upgrades work tremendously by providing enthusiastic fans with tweaks and improvements that sometimes give them the opportunity to buy new ones over and over again, without throwing away their hard-earned customer base. I can

Especially looking back at the 3DS timeline, the XL variant arrived about 18 months after the original, and the New 3DS was launched three and a half years later. The Switch was launched in March 2017, the Switch Lite arrived 18 months later in September 2019, and the original console is a couple of months old, four years old. Obviously, due to the hybrid nature of the Switch, we’re not making the same comparison here, but the popular launch model adopted by early adopters has recently become a bit tired and dog-eared. Is hard to say. The original model is a spruce-up and is more comprehensive than the internal “silent” revision.

And when it comes to not wanting to kill the momentum of the current model, Nintendo has been in the game long enough to know you’ll attack while the irons are hot! You point the flame straight up, give people some time to breathe, and then hit the dial up to 11! You have to keep rolling the ball! Video games … The way to keep the game growing can’t be given up as everything is going well.

Hot irons, balls all roll on the Mixed Metaphor Express: Next stop, Switch Pro! You see, we also threw a train there.

And who exactly are these millions of new switch owners who get angry when new models come out? This is how half-step console cookies break down. I am sorry. This is also true for iterative upgrades in the tech world. For enthusiastic Nintendo fans, of course, it’s a shame that a new model will come out a few weeks after spending money on the console, but those hardcore fans will probably have bought the switch long ago. You’re probably trying a bit for a professional model. Will self-respecting Apple enthusiasts buy a new iPhone at the end of August? Early adopters are hungry for new flavors and casual players are happy to play original or light variations.

Yeah, mark our words, at some point in October or November of this year we bet there will be a new switch on the block. Maybe.

© Nintendo

Nintendo has stated in the record that it has no plans to release a new switch model “immediately”, but last year this time it specified that it would not release a new model in “2020”. Given how much attention they pay to this kind of language, it’s not easy to speculate that they are planning something later this year. It’s not “immediately”, right?

In any case, from all the rampant rumors, it’s clear that you’re willing to refresh in the middle of the cycle. Last year, I asked what features Switch’s “Pro” needs. With a total of about 20,000 votes, “more powerful CPUs” topped the list (followed by “improved resolution” and “thinner”). Bezel around the screen). Desire is there. Nintendo needs to understand how to harness the fan’s thirst for something new in a way that adds to the current sales momentum.

It, and it needs a sweet name. ‘Pro’,’ New’ they ran. How about “Nintendo Switch Up”? “Switch on”? “Switch in'” …

Let’s vote early, before it gets worse:

Please tell us your thoughts on the possibilities of this year’s new switch model in the usual place.

