Apex Legend Season 8 Fix Kings Canyon





Apex Legend Season 8: Mayhem is in full swing, featuring playable characters Hughes and 30-30 repeaters. Both are welcomed as additions to Apex Legends, but not as much as the new location in Kings Canyon, which is my favorite Season 8 addition.

Kings Canyon is a rough sketch. The original map of Apex Legend has been destroyed and reworked several times-when the Crypto accidentally destroyed the Relay Tower to keep the beast away, it initially suffered from the invasion of Revere Sun and the flyer, and the donkey Cave was built in the facilities under Skull Town and Thunder Dome, and most recently Hughes’ ex-friend Maggie blew up the mountains adjacent to the north of the map. But this latest destruction was in the interest of the map as it fixed my long-standing problem with Kings Canyon. It was too small.

Kings Canyon is the smallest map of Apex Legends. Already felt cramped compared to the much wider and much more open World Edge introduced in Season 3-Therefore, developer Respawn decides to blow up Skulltown and Thunderdome in Season 5- At that time, only the huge crater of Apex Legends remained, and the map felt even smaller because there were two landmarks that were popular with fans. The map wasn’t a long shot and wasn’t non-reproducible. However, I remember that at the World Edge of Seasons 5 and 6, you are much more likely to experience a balance between quiet battle time and desperate battles.

So I was happy when Kings Canyon was temporarily removed from the game in Season 7 to secure space for Olympus. Respawn personally removed my most disliked map of the map that I found more suitable for the best part of Apex Legends. Olympus is sized somewhere between the World Edge and Kings Canyon, maintaining a balance that ensures that there are plenty of ideal landing points without the teams getting too big to hit each other. I am.

gallery

Rather than rebuilding where Skulltown and Thunderdome once stood, Respond blew the northern limit of Kings Canyon.

In Season 8, Kings Canyon will return to the map rotation of Apex Legend. As mentioned earlier, Hughes’ arrival was a terrorist attack from a former free fighter who destroyed Lake Slam, damaged both the cannon and the tunnel leading to the pit, and blew away the mountains that acted as the northern boundaries of the map. I foretold an attack. This all-new property means that Respawn has significantly expanded the area that was once a slum (now called Spotted Lakes) and added a whole new landmark behind an artillery called Crash Site. To do. In addition, Mirage Voyage parked on the crater where Skull Town and Thunder Dome once stood.

Sure, these aren’t all big differences, but they are effective. The Mirage Voyage is a great loot spot and requires talented players to make it a Duke in a closed parcel. Usually you draw two or three squads to the corner of a previously empty map. And Spotted Lake and the Crash Site essentially act as new Thunder Domes and Skull Towns-they are far enough apart and contain enough mid- and high-rise loot to host some squads. is. In addition, they are new and are currently attracting half a dozen teams, as the new ones are most attractive in two-year multiplayer games.

Among all three landmarks, many teams are drawn to the northernmost and southernmost points of the map. So far, it seems like the team wants to land hot and jump into the fight right away. This frees the rest of the Kings Canyon, stopping at landmarks that would normally only encounter one other squad, from which it plunders the other landmarks at about the same time as the Mirage Voyage Squad. Move Crash Site and Spotted Lakes kill each other and thin out the entire herd.

So far, the loop of loot, fighting, and repetitive matches in Kings Canyon feels like a more natural rhythm. Who knows if it will remain that way forever? The novelty of Spotted Lake and the crash site will disappear someday, but I’m confident that it will continue to attract players. But at least it’s a lot more fun to play in Season 8’s Kings Canyon than when I’m back in Seasons 5 and 6. Respawn doesn’t blow anything else and doesn’t make the map smaller again. Unless the studio plans to excavate more of what looks like the skeleton of Leviathan protruding from the canyon wall, I’ll go to a whole new Skull Town.

