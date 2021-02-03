Google co-founder will be $ 14 billion rich after Stella’s earnings report





Google co-founders Larry Page (left) and Sergey Brin (right) are now the seventh and eighth wealthiest people on the planet, respectively, with a total wealth of $ 180 billion.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are $ 14 billion wealthier than Tuesday night after parent company Alphabet reported a surge in quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Alphabet shares have risen 9.2% since they opened on Wednesday. That’s because the company recorded a 23% year-on-year surge over analysts’ expectations after reporting $ 56 billion in fourth-quarter revenue.

As of 2:30 pm on Wednesday, Pages’ assets increased $ 7.1 billion to $ 91.2 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time rankings. Page, the former CEO of Alphabet, is currently the seventh wealthiest person in the world. Meanwhile, Brin increased $ 6.8 billion to $ 88.4 billion. The former president of Alphabet surpassed Warren Buffett, making him the eighth wealthiest person on the planet in terms of Forbes.

Google’s advertising business drove the largest share of growth, with fourth-quarter revenue of $ 46.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year, with customers in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Google’s cloud business is chasing market share for Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure, despite significant revenue growth, and reports a net loss of $ 5.6 billion after a significant reinvestment in sales Did.

Page and Brin, who co-founded Google when they were PhD students at Stanford University in 1998, resigned from their executive positions in 2019. They continue to be members of the board of directors and control the voting rights of the company.

