Elektra Labs and Carnegie Mellon University CyLab collaborate on medical technology labeling for data rights and security





San Francisco, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, researchers at Elektra Labs and Carnegie Mellon University announce a collaboration on an innovative IoT labeling system to understand the data rights and security practices of connected health sensors. did.

Both organizations have published previous analysis and usage recommendations for such labeling systems. As part of the collaboration, CyLab researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have provided a blueprint for research on IoT privacy and security labels, and Elektra Labs has also incorporated its own published “Technology Nutrition Labeling” recommendations.

Elektra Labs is excited to integrate the work of this collaboration into its own searchable catalog of over 1000 biosensors called Atlas, which is currently the most comprehensive and objective source of information about connected health sensors. I am. Elektra Lab’s Atlas is through five evaluation frameworks that include validation, ease of use, security, data rights, and other key considerations regarding reliable usage for choosing the best technology for a particular initiative. Supports clients.

“Assessing concerns such as data rights and security practices in health IoT products can be sensitive and situation-specific,” said Dena Mendelson, director of health policy and data governance at Electra Labs. Says. “The goal of this project is to create a label that acts as a warning system, guide clinical research and care providers to technology that meets the minimum thresholds, and highlight potential speed bumps that can be addressed early.”

“People must be able to make informed decisions about technologies that work with their health data,” said Yuvraj Agarwal, an associate professor of computer science at CMU’s CyLab and Institute for Software Research. Mr. says. Research team. “We believe that IoT privacy and security labels are very effective in enabling consumers to make more informed decisions by providing transparency about the practices expressed by product manufacturers. I am. “

This study was conducted as part of an important project of CMU’s MSIT Privacy Engineering Program. Elektra Labs and CMU have made the results report available as open access through a Creative Commons license to benefit the community.

About ELEKTRA LABSE lektra Labs helps organizations deploy connected products safely, reliably and effectively to facilitate clinical trials and remote health monitoring. Through its Atlas platform, Elektra teaches best practices for capturing patient signals, simplifies the task of evaluating biosensors suitable for all situations, and deploys these connected products in real-world environments. Reduces risk when managing and monitoring. For more information on Elektra Labs, please visit elektralabs.com or follow Elektra Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and Facebook.

About Carnegie Mellon University Cyber ​​Carnegie Mellon, cmu.edu, is an internationally ranked private research university offering programs in areas ranging from science, technology and business to public policy, the humanities and the arts. .. Seven colleges and more than 14,000 college students are characterized by a small student-teacher ratio, with a focus on real-world problems, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the creation and implementation of innovation solutions. I am benefiting from education.

Contact: Andrea Coravos, [email protected]

Source Electra Lab

Related Links

https://elektralabs.com

