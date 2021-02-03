Google Dunant Cable Live Offers Record-Breaking Capacity





In 2018, Google announced two intercontinental submarine cables. It became the first major non-telecommunications company to build its own after many years of leasing or consortium. The second, named Dunant, has record capacity by being the first cable to take advantage of time division multiplexing (SDM) technology.

Update 2/3/21: After deployment and testing, the Dunant cable system is “ready for service”. Google says its partner, Subcom, “was able to maintain its schedule despite the ongoing pandemic.”

Original 4/5/19: Dunant extends from Virginia Beach in the United States to the landing station on the west coast of France. In particular, it is close to the GCP region of North Virginia and Belgium. Google Cloud has asked to add capacity to complement one of the busiest routes on the Internet.

Instead of buying capacity for existing cables or buildings with consortiums, Google has full control over routing and guarantees bandwidth when funding its own cables. This transatlantic cable sends 250 terabits of data per second, thanks to Spatial Split Multiplexing (SDM). Its record-breaking ability is equivalent to sending the entire digitized Library of Congress three times per second.

Instead of 6 or 8 fiber pairs, SDM allows you to use 12 in a cost-effective manner with a resource-shared power-optimized repeater design. As previously announced, Google is working with SubCom to design, manufacture, and install Dunant cables.

Traditional submarine cables are powered from the edge of the shore and rely on a dedicated set of pump lasers to amplify the optical signal of each fiber pair as data passes through the length of the cable. Today, SDM technology allows pump lasers and associated optical components to be shared between multiple fiber pairs while functioning within the inherent power constraints of the ocean floor.

The 6,400 km cable went online in the third quarter of 2020 and is named after Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross. Meanwhile, Curie, named after physicists and chemists, will be released later this year. In this case, Google decided to build its own cable between the United States and Chile due to the lack of existing infrastructure.

