Tech group urges Congress to add billions to TMF and withdraw some repayments





Twelve largest government-focused tech advocates have increased tech modernization funds to lawmakers by billions of dollars, added staff and expertise to strengthen steering committees, and breach pandemics and recent SolarWinds We are calling for the elimination of the repayment structure of the projects we are working on.

Senate Chairman Nancy Pelosi, Republican Party, Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Party, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, Republican Party, Senate Minority Party Leader in a letter to Congressional leaders Wednesday Mitch McConnell, a Republican technology advocate, wrote to confirm support for large investments in multi-billion dollar TMFs.

To date, Congress has approved the fund for up to $ 150 million. After the initial $ 100 million spending, lawmakers refused to add more than $ 25 million per budget cycle.

Shortly before taking office, President Joe Biden announced an American rescue plan. This, among other things, demanded that Congress add $ 9 billion to TMF as part of a broader $ 1.9 trillion spending package.

Wednesday signed by Alliance for Digital Innovation. BSA | Software Alliance; Center for Procurement Advocacy (CPA); National Chamber of Commerce; Computer Technology Industry Association, or CompTIA; Information Technology Industry Council, or ITI; Intelligence and National Security Alliance, or INSA; Internet Association; Defense Industrial Association Association, or NDIA; Professional Services Council (PSC). The Security Industry Association, or SIA; Software and Information Industry Association, or SIIA, has strongly recommended changing the way funds are managed and operated in response to their funding requests.

In addition to funding, the letter calls on Congress to change the way TMF operates by allocating at least some of the new funding as grants rather than loans.

In addition, we recommend that you exempt a significant portion of the total amount offered from TMF’s normal reimbursement requirements to accelerate urgent IT upgrades.

Established as part of the Government Technology Modernization Act of 2017, TMF was designed as a self-contained centralized pool where government agencies can apply for technology upgrade loans.

This program works through the proposal approval process. In this process, a committee of federal technical authorities reviews proposals from government agencies and selects projects that are likely to maximize the return on investment and extend to the entire government. The board also focuses on return on investment, as the ability to repay loans over a period of time is key to the continued management of the fund. Government agencies now have to repay their funds over three to five years.

The letter cites the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for diversion from the cash inflow and recovery model.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Americans, especially the most vulnerable, have not had direct access to most government services. Nevertheless, the letter states that federal agencies still rely on many outdated legacy IT systems and paper-based processes that have hindered the effectiveness of government operations and missions. Updating these systems is important not only to improve access to services, but also to ensure that those in greatest need of government support receive congressional emergency funding.

The group also noted that in addition to outbound civil services, the large amount of telecommuting brought about by the pandemic has created new security concerns. These concerns, combined with the recent exposure that sophisticated hacking campaigns have violated multiple federal agencies, have increased the need for cybersecurity funding.

One of the intruders who compromised and used SolarWinds’ network management software, which is widely used throughout the government, means that it will take time to eradicate every corner of the potentially compromised agency network. To do.

The cyber remediation work required following recent breaches also creates significant and unforeseen costs, the group writes. Repayment requirement excuses can also help the federal government recover and ensure that security and resilience against future critical events of all kinds are pre-incorporated into the technological transformations enabled by these funds. I will.

The group recommends removing the redemption requirements for COVID-related programs and fixing SolarWinds violations, but the remaining funds still need to be managed. That said, the group has proposed adding support staff to the TMF Board.

In addition, Congress has provided the TMF Board with appropriate technical, financial, administrative, cyber, and acquisition expertise to ensure that the funds provided are directed to the government’s top priority IT projects and used optimally. It is highly recommended to ensure that it is supported by the professionals who have it. The letter states.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos