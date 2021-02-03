Google: Appropriate patching should have prevented 25% of all zero-day attacks found in 2020.





Google today said that if vendors patched their products correctly, they could have avoided a quarter of the zero-day vulnerabilities that were discovered to be actually exploited in 2020. It was.

The company said it detected 24 zero days exploited by attackers in 2020 through the Project Zero security team.

Six of these were variations of the vulnerabilities disclosed in the last few years that gave access to old bug reports so that attackers could investigate previous issues and deploy new exploit versions.

“Some of these zero-day exploits now work with just one or two lines of code change,” Maddie Stone, a member of the Project Zero team, said in a blog post today.

This includes zero-day attacks on Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Windows.

Image: Google Project Zero

In addition, the other three zero-days discovered and patched in 2020 could have been abused in a similar manner.

Stone said the three zero-day initial patches affecting Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Windows require additional fixes.

If an attacker had inspected the patch, he could have easily created a new exploit and reused the same vulnerability to continue the attack.

Image: Google Project Zero

Stone, who also announced the findings at this week’s USENIX Enigma Virtual Security Conference, said that this situation could have been avoided if vendors had investigated the root cause of the bug more deeply and invested more in the patching process. I did.

Researchers at Project Zero have urged other security experts to take advantage of zero-day vulnerabilities when they are published and analyze them in more detail.

Stone provides a window in the minds of attackers on zero-days, and defenders learn using entry vectors that attackers are trying to exploit, identify vulnerability classes, and then deploy comprehensive mitigations. Insisted that it should be done.

Stone said this is the fundamental reason why the Google Project Zero team was founded a few years ago: “learn from zero-days that were actually abused to make zero-days difficult.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos