Virginia Tech Promotion Department Announces Leadership Changes





Changes to equip colleges for $ 1.5 billion funding campaign

Published by Lake Sydney on February 3, 2021

Charlie Freger.Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech

As Virginia Tech renewed its $ 1.5 billion Boundless Impact funding campaign, the College Admissions Department announced a change in leadership structure on Tuesday, February 16.

The Virginia Techs Advancement Division, which oversees university funding, communications, marketing, and alumni involvement, aims to help universities reach their funding goals by December 31, 2027 for the officially announced Boundless Impact campaign. Promoted 5 employees to pave the way for. October 2019.

Promotions include:

Angela Hayes, Vice President of Promotion and Campaigns and Sesquicentennial Director: She has been with Virginia Tech since 2001 and has recently been Vice President of Promotion and Co-Director of Boundless Impact. Rhonda Arsenault, Senior Vice President of Promotion: She will continue to be Chief Operating Officer of the division. Arsenault, who has been in college since 2001, was previously the Vice President of Promotion and COO. Natalie Hart, Vice President of Promotion for the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area: Hart has been with Virginia Tech since 2002 and was previously Vice President of Promotion for the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Kristie Caddick, Vice President and Chief: Caddick has been with Virginia Tech since 2016 and is the Project Manager for the Innovation Campus. Mark Owczarski, Vice President and Chief Spokesperson for University Relations: Owczarski has been with Virginia Tech since 2003 and was previously Vice President of University Relations.

In a statement, Virginia Tech’s Vice President of Promotion, Charlie Freger said in a statement that at unprecedented events over the past few years, all organizations have carefully considered strategic goals and have the right structure to reach them. He said he needed to assess whether the team was in place. Last year, despite unprecedented challenges, we achieved exceptional results. But we are always striving to be the strongest organization. All of these changes were made with that in mind.

Virginia Tech will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2022 and will be led by a facilitator in connection with the university’s goal of raising $ 1.5 billion with 100,000 Hawkeys participating by 2027. .. In 2015, Virginia Tech combined funding, university relations, and alumni involvement functions to form a promotion department, hiring Freger as the first vice president.

With the introduction of the sesquicentenial, the success of the boundless impact campaign, the launch of the innovation campus, and the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, this is exciting and very busy when it comes to eventually returning to a new normal state. It’s time, I said in a Freger statement. Now, more than ever, it is important to have strong leaders in our department to help Virginiatechnic Institute and Technology achieve its key strategic goals. “

