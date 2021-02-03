The PlayStation launch used to lose money, but with the PS5, Sony expects the best year ever





Looking back at Sony’s history of profits in the PlayStation division, we see a clear cycle. PlayStation is the most profitable when the console matures. This happens for many reasons. As manufacturing costs go down and more consoles are on the market, more audiences will buy the game. On the other hand, the worst year for Sony Interactive Entertainment’s profits is the transition year from one console generation to another.

Sony’s gaming profits went into the red in the first 1-2 years of PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4. For the PS3, it was a year or two or more. These patterns can be seen on Twitter’s Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad’s handy charts.

So you should expect to see the same downtrend as Sony launches the PlayStation 5 in November. Well, no. Sony seems to have broken that cycle. Both companies’ outlook for this year is the most profitable PlayStation ever.

And the key to this momentum has little to do with the PS5 itself. The system is very similar to the previous PlayStation console. It is a state-of-the-art game machine that Sony sells in the red due to the high cost of parts. And unlike Sony’s stealth launching the PS5, it’s not pitching its advertising and promotional spending more than ever.

The PS5 is very similar to Sony’s previous hardware, but games and services have completely changed the way businesses make money.

Games and services broke the cycle of profits and losses

The console migration issue for companies like Sony wasn’t hardware. The problem was to gain momentum in sales on outgoing consoles and pass it on to the next generation of successors. But without continuous experience like online services, each new console would have been reset and Sony would have to rebuild from scratch.

Services such as the PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus have changed that. They create a stable revenue stream that connects players from PS4 to PS5. At the same time, live service games are becoming more popular. It is more common for players to spend most of their time playing a single lasting game on the console for years. These players tend to spend a lot of money on one game. Games like Fortnite and NBA 2K leave players behind when using older hardware, so this engagement is easy to maintain until the end of the generation.

These services and transactions via the PlayStation Network are profitable and are filling Sony’s revenue.

PS Plus has 47.4 million subscribers, each of whom pays a monthly, quarterly, or annual fee.

Revenue from PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, PSN advertising revenue, and other PSN services was $ 3.5 billion in 2020, Ahmad wrote on Twitter. [That] It does not include game sales or add-on content sales, only subscription revenue and network revenue.

This emphasizes the importance of these services and why companies such as Sony, Microsoft, and even Nintendo are focusing on them. They have the power to avoid losses during console migration and are also the key to growth as new hardware reaches its peak.

