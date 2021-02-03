What is a Google Web Story?





People love to see the story unfold. That’s why tappable story experiences are so popular. There are many platforms for creating these tappable stories, and Google now has its own version called Google Web Stories.

Google Web Story: Description

Google Web Stories uses AMP technology and is owned by Google. These are immersive full-screen experiences that you can host on your website.

Being able to post on your site is different from other story experiences such as Instagram and Facebook stories. In addition, you can include links, action phrases, and Google AdWords in your Google web stories.

Use individual story panels with video, graphics, and other features to share branded narratives that users can click to experience the story they want to tell.

In addition to seeing them on your website, people can also experience Google web stories through Google Search, Google Images, or the Google Discover app available on Google and Android devices.

Owning the content of Google Web Stories gives you the benefit of taking advantage of SEO opportunities and taking full advantage of this immersive storytelling option.

Great Google Web Story Example

Every brand has a story to tell, and Google Web Stories can help you tell it. Need inspiration to get started? Here are some examples.

Refinery29 has created a series called How Stuff Is Made that includes this work called How Money Is Made. It sounds pretty boring, but it’s like throwing in some great copies, videos, and photos, and it’s suddenly compelling. You want to know what will happen next.

Sometimes the world needs better news, and Google Web Stories are a great way to tell a heartwarming story. Brands can take advantage of the opportunity to tell exciting and heartwarming stories, as NowThis did. A story about a Paralympic swimmer who created his own pool when the training pool was closed during a pandemic shutdown.

All stories about travel, animals and children want to be told in a visual format like Google Web Stories. Lonely Planet did it in this story about traveling to see wildlife with children.

How to create a Google web story

Before you create your first Google Web story, think about your brand image. What should I talk about? Unleashing the power of stories is a fascinating way to get people to care about your brand and what you have to say.

Remember that it takes a few minutes to create the storyboard for the first time, whether on the whiteboard or behind the napkin. Sketch the plan and determine the number of panels you need. Which visual or video should I put in each panel? Don’t forget your CTA and ads.

Next, we’ll actually start creating a Google Web Story.

Google stories have a lot of code. If your team has a coding engineer, you may be able to create a story, but you need to be familiar with and comfortable with the AMP framework. If you want to start exploring that route, AMP has a lot of documentation to support its authors.

If you’re not a developer and want to create your own Google web story, you can explore a variety of tools.

Tools for creating Google web stories

Knowing that many of its authors are not coding engineers, Google offers some third-party suggestions for developing Google web stories.

Web story with Google plugin

Websites built with WordPress occupy a huge share of the website, so start there. This plugin allows you to create Google Web Stories from within your CMS on your WordPress website.

Integrated with your website, your WordPress media library is available in your Google web story. Plugins can be created by drag and drop and stories can be published directly to the website.

You can also access templates to assist in your design. If you have a WordPress website, especially if you’re already familiar with Content Manager, this can be the most obvious and seamless option.

Newsroom AI

With Newsroom AI, you can start creating Google Web Stories with many of the features available for free. The free version also allows you to embed a story on your website and publish it on Google. You can use the analysis reporting feature to track the performance of your story.

It’s easy to create. Set up an account with your Google account and[ストーリーの作成]Just click.

Newsroom AI comes with a variety of templates. Get one to get started. Then go to the Create page where you can start your design.

This is where the visual enjoyment begins.

From here, you can change each page with the content you want, such as text, photos, and videos. You can also change the template along the way and select other layouts and presets. Design options are as endless as your story ideas.

If you want to get more out of your experience, you can upgrade to a paid account.

There are several different options, but the main feature that paid accounts offer is to allow you to take advantage of Google Ads. This may be worth it if you want to make some money with the content you are creating.

Another great feature of Newsroom AI is the integration of Getty Images. The free version gives you access to Getty Images Creative Commons images. This is more convenient, so you don’t have to search for the images individually.

However, the paid version gives you access to the Getty Editorial Image Library and Getty Videos. If your brand is interested in history and culture, this may benefit you.

Make a story

Like the first two options, MakeStories boasts easy-to-use features. It has a catalog of free images, icons, symbols and more, and uses a drag-and-drop interface for its design. There is also a template to get you started.

It’s integrated with WordPress, but you can also export each story as a zip file, publish it to your website’s FTP, or use embedding options such as iFrames.

If you just want to do a little research, this may be a lightweight option that lets you see it all before you dive.

Benefits of using Google Web Stories

Are you still selling with the idea of ​​creating a Google web story for your brand? If you’re still at stake, let’s talk about some of the benefits that Google Web Stories can bring to your organization and why they are better than some social media options.

A new way for users to find your site.

Due to Google’s powerful search engine features, the opportunity for Google web stories to be seen on Google search pages or Google images is a compelling reason to consider creating them. Another angle to bring up your SEO game.

In addition, Google Web Stories are so customizable that you can have links or CTAs that drive traffic to your site.

Content ownership is the main difference between Google Web Stories and social media alternatives. Now that you’ve created your content using AMP or through a third-party platform, you can use it to do whatever you want.

You can embed it on your website or share it as you like. Think about how you want to use Google Web Stories and how users will find your story. This also helps facilitate creative choices. The options are almost endless and are in your own hands.

They bring an immersive experience to your website.

Whether you’re looking for a way to bring brilliance to storytelling on your blog or website, or what looks like a full-screen experience, Google Web Stories can add a new dimension to your website.

Both mobile users and desktop viewers can view full-screen Google web stories to limit their description and make them feel part of the story.

They are fun for your viewers.

Americans spend an average of five hours a day on their mobile devices.People love to scroll through topics of interest

To break through the noise and clutter of the Internet, you need to find niches to share beautiful and dynamic stories that keep your viewers looking at your content.

This isn’t true for everyone, but many creators may find the Google Web Story creation experience enjoyable. The various tools described above include drag-and-drop options, which makes design tasks intuitive for many. You may find that you are constantly coming up with new story ideas and flashy ways to present them.

They enable unique advertising opportunities.

We’ll talk more about this later, but you need to know that Google Web Stories can be integrated with Google AdWords and other advertising opportunities. With strong collaboration with SEO, this can be a good option for some brands.

Google Web Story Advertising Opportunities

Historically, content creators make money by selling advertising space. This applies to everyone, from print newspapers to online news blogs. Google Web Stories can take advantage of the same concepts as programmatic advertising.

You can create immersive and engaging stories that include the rest of the story and ads designed to flow well. You can add a CTA box, a link to your landing page, and a link to your product page, depending on why you’re creating your story.

Conclusion

Most brands have a story to tell. Share stories with your followers through Google Web Stories to build your online reputation and build trust with your customers.

Your video can cover everything from your company’s culture to the release of new products. It’s difficult to write code to create your own Google Web Stories, but there are many plugins that can help you create them.

If you need help with your online marketing strategy or implementation, please let us know. I’ll help you.

What story do you have just waiting to be told?

