Budget 2021: Focus on innovation, R & D that benefits technology companies





India is also home to the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing and technology services company.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: Budget 2021 is welcomed by the startup community due to its many short-term and long-term opportunities. Large companies are also looking forward to the opportunity as the budget turns out to have comprehensive policies and announcements covering a wide range of business areas. Large companies are benefiting from digital adoption in their core engineering services. With spending around $ 2 trillion over the next five years, the move to provide significant impetus for Indian manufacturing is welcomed. This will pave the way for domestic players, especially in the Industry 4.0 segment, to strengthen their adoption of digital engineering capabilities and gain a global advantage, said Keshab Panda, CEO and MD of L & T Technology Services. Akshay Bellare, president of Honeywell India, said of the manufacturing industry: The announcement of investment in the PLI scheme facilitates strategic foreign direct investment in manufacturing and enables India to become a true Atmanirbhar.

Companies welcome announcements on taxes and innovation. Focusing on setting up fintech hubs in Gift City, strengthening digital payments, and using AI in governance provides a powerful platform for Digital India. Karthikeyan Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cyient, said the allocation of 50,000 rupees to the National Research Foundation is a welcome move to boost India’s Innovation Index on a world map. The startup tax exemption period was also welcomed by businesses as it works closely with the startup ecosystem. Rajendra Shreemal, Chief Financial Officer of QuEST Global, said the proposed tax exemption extension for start-ups will bring new cheers to the ecosystem and help create a positive atmosphere for the growth of the country’s innovation and engineering R & D sector. I will.

Honeywell India President, Akshai Berale

The IT services department welcomed the growing focus on innovation and business ease. From an IT services perspective, the industry faces fierce global competition and needs tax incentives and digital infrastructure support to ensure seamless work from anywhere. This is new common sense. Sanjay Jalona, ​​CEO and MD of L & T Infotech, states that this is an important requirement for this sector. Executives also welcome announcements on digital initiatives and gigwork as a move to maximize sector opportunities.

CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said: Focusing on innovation and R & D as key pillars is an important step in increasing export revenues in India’s IT sector. In addition to this, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Budget outlines gig economy, digital payments and human capital initiatives, and has also established the FinTech Hub and the National Natural Language Translation Missions.

CP Gurnani MD & CEO- Tech Mahindra

India is also home to the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing and technology services company. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director of Wipro GE Healthcare, wants to work with the government and other players to enhance and enable the newly launched Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojna. The government’s strong impetus for spending on the effective implementation of the National Digital Health Mission will invigorate the digitization of healthcare services. This is a time consuming task and can greatly help fill gaps in the healthcare infrastructure. Shares Vivek Kanade, Executive Vice President of Zone India at Siemens Healthineers.

Siemens Healthineers, Executive Vice President of Zone India, Vivek Kanade

Technology companies such as data centers and consumer electronics are impacting their budgets. Emphasis is placed on digital India, including setting up a fintech hub in the city of GIFT, strengthening the use of digital payments and AI, ML, etc. in governance, and enabling technology without showing tax appellants. .. The data you are looking for-economy. Lenovo Data Center Group Vivek Sharma, MD India, said. Mannish Sharma, President and CEO of Panasonic India & SA, reaffirms manufacturers’ intentions to boost domestic manufacturing by introducing PLI schemes in 13 sectors and is global in India. Increase your position as a manufacturing champion.

