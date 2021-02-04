The first Apple Car designed to be fully autonomous and run without a driver





The first Apple car released wasn’t designed to work with drivers, according to a report from CNBC citing multiple unnamed sources that know Apple’s plans. “These will be autonomous electric vehicles designed to operate without a screwdriver and focused on the last mile,” said one.

CNBC speculates that the first Apple Cars could be designed for food delivery businesses and businesses that incorporate robot axes. Self-driving robotaxis is available in China, and in the United States, companies like Waymo are testing public robotaxi programs. Many automakers working on autonomous technology are also planning robotaxi services.

A little information about Apple’s goal of producing self-driving cars can be found in a wide range of reports suggesting that Apple will soon complete its “Apple Car” deal with its modern affiliate, Kia.

CNBC proposes that the “Apple Car” will be manufactured at the Kia assembly plant in West Point, Georgia, subject to the terms of the agreement. However, because no agreement has yet been reached, Apple can decide whether to work fully with another car maker or to choose a secondary partner to work with Hyundai.

According to CNBC sources, Apple has decided to pursue a partnership with Hyundai-Kia to give Apple access to a well-established car maker with the ability to produce cars in North America. Hyundai-Kia is also ready to allow Apple to control both the “Apple Car” software and hardware, and Apple plans a full Apple-branded vehicle rather than a Kia model that includes Apple software. I will.

Hyundai-Kia executives believe that working with Apple can accelerate their own autonomous and electric vehicle plans.

Apple is said to be aiming for the production of the “Apple Car” in 2024, but the work on the “Apple Car” is still in its infancy, which could delay the timeline. Bloomberg recently said it would take five to seven years for the “Apple Car” to be ready for sale, but Apple analyst Minchu Kuo said he would see the “Apple Car” this week at the earliest in 2025. He said he was expecting it.

