Android 11: Expected features for Pixel and Samsung





All major Android updates bring new features, new changes, and something to get used to. However, in Android 11, many of these tweaks are done behind the scenes, and some of them can actually affect how your device is used. With Android 11 in full swing, there are some things you can expect when installing updates on your phone.

new function

As always, the biggest thing you’ll see on Android 11 is a number of new features. There’s nothing big that will have a big impact on this update, but there are some new tweaks that are very useful to existing features that many users will definitely enjoy. Here’s a breakdown of some of the biggest additions:

Better messaging capabilities

Today, messages are often the main use of our phones, and apps such as Google Messages, Telegram, and Signal are so popular that Google benefits from improving Android capabilities. I am.

This is provided in Android 11 in two ways. The first is that the notification shade automatically sorts the notifications so that the conversation in the message is pinned to the top. They will continue to work normally and will appear first at the top of the list.

Second, there are “bubbles”. This feature allows you to display notifications in a floating window above other apps that can be docked next to your display when not in use. You may be familiar with the features of Facebook Senger, which provided a “chat head” on Android a few years ago. This is a handy tool for managing different messages without the constant exchange between apps.

Bubbles are a core feature of Android 11, so they may be turned off by default, but they will appear on smartphones with updates. For example, for Samsung devices. However, in particular, you also need features that are supported by your app.

Wireless android auto

Android Auto has basically become the standard for most modern cars and has improved over time. Android Auto is available wirelessly on some new vehicles and aftermarket head units, eliminating the need for cables. Prior to Android 10, this required per-device support. Most often Pixel and Samsung devices. Anyone can use it on Android 11.

Smart home control shortcuts

If you are investing in smart home devices such as lights, robot vacuums and cameras, one of the most useful features in this update is the new quick menu for controlling these devices. On Pixel and some other devices, this feature is in the power menu and may be under the “Cards and Passes” carousel integrated with Google Pay.

This menu allows you to switch between home lights and devices with a single tap without closing the app you’re using. It’s fast and really convenient, and it works with multiple apps and services. The Google Home app is probably the most useful, but other apps, including Xiaomi’s Mi Home app, will also work. Over time, other apps may be added.

In particular, this feature is not required for Android partners to use on their devices. You can find it on Pixels, OnePlus devices, and more. However, it may be moved or restricted.For example, on Samsung Galaxy devices, this feature is only available in One UI 3.1, not in the power menu, but in the notification tray.[デバイス]It’s under the button.

Better media control

Whether you’re listing in music or streaming video, media apps are important to all users. On Android 11, Google has integrated all media notifications in one place. This has two important advantages. First, control may persist when you close the app. This means you can resume where you left off without having to reopen the app itself.

What are the other benefits? This new UI provides a place to change the output source of music. Now you can easily switch playback from your phone speaker to your Bluetooth device and vice versa. This was a feature of some third-party skins such as Samsung, but is now a native feature of Android.

Like many of these features, this depends on the device you are using. Samsung One UI 3 has a “Media” button to store new media controls.

Screen recorder for pixels

Good news for Pixel owners. After years of waiting, Android 11 finally delivers the official screen recorder natively to Android. This feature is notoriously available on countless Android skins, including Samsung Galaxy phones. This feature is also available from third-party apps, but is now a formal integrated feature. It can be accessed from the quick settings menu.

Now the autofill is on the keyboard

If you are using (and must) use a password manager, Android autofill will be upgraded. Instead of relying entirely on popups, the keyboard now displays autofill apps such as 1Password and LastPass. This is a simple change, but a better one.

One-time permission

Another security change in Android 11 is the ability to set one-time permissions. Instead of giving your app the ability to always have access to your camera or location, you can allow it only once and perform one action.

Impact of scope storage

One of the big behind-the-scenes changes that Android 11 makes is the implementation of scope storage. what is that? It’s … a little complicated, but let’s basically take a look.

The goal of scoped storage is to improve the security of Android as a whole, while reducing the “chaos” that apps create and leave when uninstalling. The security part is the most important thing this changes, and the short version of what it does is that the app has its own “space”. The files it creates are inaccessible to other apps. The reverse is also true. However, there are exceptions such as file managers and apps that can access certain types of files, such as media files.

Prompts, prompts, and other prompts

The biggest side effect seen with Android 11 scoped storage is more prompts. When an app attempts to perform a specific action, such as deleting a file, Android prompts the user to give the app explicit permissions for that action.

If you’re not using a Pixel, this will most likely appear in Google Photos. For example, if you try to delete a photo or video from the Samsung Galaxy device app, you will be prompted to “Allow” or “Deny” after instructing the app to delete the photo. This also causes some frustrating “asynchronous” errors in apps on other Android 11 devices. It’s a little annoying, but it’s not overly frustrating.

Some apps behave differently

The unfortunate side effect of scoped storage is that some apps behave slightly differently. In most cases, your app should be working fine, but anything beyond the basics can cause problems. For example, one user previously noticed that subtitles were corrupted when viewing a video file in MX Player. Countless users have also discovered problems with taskers and similar automated apps. Another example that more people are likely to encounter is Twitter. The app usually has a gallery view for uploading photos, but Android 11 can break that image picker. Fortunately, at least in our experience, this seems to have been fixed by reinstalling the app.

After all, scoped storage is best, but it adds some problems.

Samsung One UI 3

If you update your Samsung device to Android 11, you can expect the update to come with your company’s One UI 3.0 or 3.1 skins. This will find some notable changes. Perhaps the most obvious is the new design. Samsung has chosen a much more transparent effect across the interface. Samsung says it brings “simpler and more elegant.”

But there’s more than just a new paint coat. Android 11 and One UI 3 also bring new features to Samsung devices. This includes new lock screen widgets, the ability to change the background of your video calling app, call screen customization options, and improved behind-the-scenes processing for your camera. “Samsung Free” will be available on the home screen, displaying news stories, free TV, etc., but can also be exchanged for Google Discover.

If you have multiple Samsung devices, you can enjoy even more features. Samsung tablets can now act as a second screen for Samsung and other Windows 10 machines. Galaxy Buds Pro can intelligently switch between mobile phones or tablets with One UI 3.1. Samsung tablets can also quickly replace the physical keyboard to control the phone with the push of a button. There’s a lot to unpack, but the good news is that there’s nothing really negative or missing.

When will my phone be updated?

As always, one of the biggest questions about Android 11 is not what it does, but whether and when to get it on the device. This is what we know now.

Google Pixels got Android on day 11

Android 11 went on sale in September, and within a day Google released an update to its Pixel lineup. It excluded the original Pixel, but all subsequent releases got updates within a day or two.

Samsung is making steady progress

Samsung is currently rolling out Android 11 in bulk. The fun started in December with the Galaxy S20 series and has since expanded to multiple generations, price ranges and more. To be honest, it’s pretty commendable how quickly Samsung is rolling out updates and how widespread it is.

OnePlus is working on it

OnePlus runs a near-stock version of Android, but OxygenOS takes a minute to get a major update. The OnePlus 8T was released on Android 11 as is, and the OnePlus 8 series adopted the Android 11 update quite early on. This update is a beta version of the OnePlus 7 device and the Nord.

Plans for Motorola, LG, and other Android makers

Other than these three, major updates are usually a bit unclear. Below are some announcements of roadmaps for other Android smartphone partners.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

For more news, check out 9to5Google on YouTube.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos