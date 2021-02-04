Google Analytics Stops Collecting Data from YouTube Channels





Google Analytics no longer collects new data from YouTube channel pages after breaking the connection between the two services.

Google Analytics stopped collecting data from YouTube channel pages on February 1, 2021. Historical data is still accessible, but new data is not tracked.

The ability to establish a link between Google Analytics and YouTube was removed last November. Channels with existing connections to Google Analytics were able to view new data until the beginning of this month.

Google has made minimal efforts to communicate these changes. If you don’t see the notification at the top of the YouTube help page, your changes may have been completely overlooked.

The lack of Google’s announcement of this change may indicate that the link between GA and YouTube wasn’t used by the majority of creators.

YouTube creators have always had access to YouTube Studio’s more complete analytical dataset. Unless GA was already part of the author’s workflow, there was little incentive to establish a link to Google Analytics.

Connecting to YouTube was less necessary and was a useful option for people who regularly use Google Analytics to track other data.

Today, YouTube Analytics is the best source of information for marketers to access the latest information on YouTube channels.

For marketers who relied solely on Google Analytics, this could mean they had to get used to the new tools.

If so, see the section below for an overview of YouTube Analytics.

YouTube Analytics Overview

You can use YouTube Analytics to monitor channel and video performance with the latest metrics and reports.

YouTube automatically collects data for all channels and videos. Unlike Google Analytics, where the site owner needs to install the tracking code.

To access this data in YouTube Analyitics, first sign in to YouTube Studio and then from the navigation menu on the left.[Analytics]Choose.

You will see various tabs within this section.[概要]Apart from the tabs, each tab is tuned so that you can see the data related to your goal.

Here’s what you need to know about the different tabs and the data they contain:

Summary: Shows key metrics for your channel, including total play time, views, and subscribers. The four reports on this tab are top videos, real-time activity, latest videos, and general performance. Reach: Shows the overall reach of your content through impressions and clicks. This tab contains reports on traffic source types, top external sources, impressions, and search terms. Engagement: Shows what the viewer is looking at in total playing time. This tab contains top videos and playlists, top cards and end screen reports. Viewers: Shows the users who are watching the video, which is expressed by the number of unique viewers, the average number of views per viewer, and the increase or decrease of subscribers. This tab contains reports on viewer locations, demographics, and other channels you are watching. Revenue: Shows how much money your channel is making from monetized videos. This tab is only available to creators of the YouTube Partner Program.

Watch the video below for a visual example of how to use YouTube Analytics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

