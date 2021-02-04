FDA Appoints First Medical Device Cybersecurity Chief





Dive Brief: The FDA has appointed Kevin Fu, an associate professor at the University of Michigan, for one year as acting director of medical device cybersecurity at the US Food and Drug Administration’s Medical Device and Radiation Health Center. Many years of security advocates and researchers will serve as the FDA’s first medical device cyber chief at the “Residential Experts” and CDRH’s Strategic Partnerships and Innovations Agency. His role also includes the appointment of the Digital Health Center of Excellence, launched in September, to better tailor policies and regulatory approaches to fast-growing technologies. Cybersecurity experts praised this appointment. Chris Gates, director of product security at medical device engineering firm Velentium, said the FDA will release a second draft of pre-marketing cybersecurity guidance and, in some cases, a new draft of post-marketing cybersecurity guidance. He said he could help make great progress in. Dive Insight:

In 2018, the FDA published a draft guidance on the Medical Device Safety Action Plan and pre-marketing cybersecurity considerations. However, since then, especially last year, the FDA’s medical device priorities have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and authorities have made little progress in terms of cyber regulation.

To make matters worse, cyber experts claim that the turmoil of the coronavirus public health crisis has created a perfect storm for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities in medical devices. This is a potentially easy target for cybercriminals who see it as a gateway to the hospital network.

However, cyber experts believe that Fu has been appointed as FDA’s first medical device cybersecurity chief, indicating that the FDA is aiming to prioritize cyber in 2021.

Velentium’s Gates described Fu as a scholar who “acquires” cybersecurity while providing the innate ability to easily convey complex cybertopics to the general public.

“I can’t think of anyone better to play this role. Not only does he understand all aspects of cybersecurity in medical devices, but his background is a small built-in” resource-constrained. “It covers both devices and PC-based devices,” Gates added. ..

With Fu’s appointment, Gates sees 2021 as a potentially major year for the FDA Cyber ​​Security Initiative, which was stalled during last year’s pandemic.

CDRH director Jeff Schlen said in December that the New Year will be reset more as the center aims to manage the reaction-oriented work of the coronavirus and proceed with projects unrelated to COVID-19. I said it would be.

In a written statement on Monday, Suzanne Schwartz, director of CDRH’s Strategic Partnerships and Innovations, combined Fu’s educational background and hands-on experience with a “healthy” FDA regulatory approach to cyber medical devices. He said it would be a powerful combination to take security further. Ensuring innovation and patient safety in a holistic way. “

Cyber ​​experts and law enforcement agencies have been warning about security vulnerabilities in networked medical devices for years, but Nick Yuran, CEO of cybersecurity consultancy Harbor Labs, said of the device. The FDA argues that as computing and networking technologies become more sophisticated. Regulatory policies are very important in addressing these vulnerabilities.

“Establishing this new position and bringing someone with Kevin Fu’s caliber to the FDA is a testament to regulators’ increasing importance to the security of medical devices,” said Yulan. ..

