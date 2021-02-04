“Slay the Spire” Android Mobile Now Available: Deck Building Roguelike Game for $ 10





First released for PCs and other consoles in 2019, and after appearing on iOS last June, Slay the Spire will finally be available on Android devices. The game is already available for download and is optimized for Android devices.

Players can find the game on the official Google Play store for as little as $ 9.99. Initially released on PC in 2017 as some kind of Early Access title, the full release didn’t happen until some point in 2019. Since then, Humble Games has brought the popular deck-building tower climbing action to mobile. The world of devices first launched on iOS in 2020.

Why is “Slay the Spire” so good?

According to The Gamer’s article, the game was first released on iOS, leaving Android players in the dark. Finally, after a few months of silence, it was recently announced that “Slay the Spire” is finally heading to Android on February 3rd.

For those unfamiliar with this particular title, Slay the Spire is a deck-building roguelike game that allows players to tackle the waves after certain increasingly difficult enemy waves. It is said that. Along the way, players collect some new items, level up some abilities, create power hands for different cards, and take players further to the tower compared to previous fun. can do.

Is it possible to defeat “Slay the Spire”?

“Slay the Spire” has already been praised by many critics, and as of March 2019, the game had already sold 1.5 million copies. Due to the number of people who bought this particular game, the gamer’s article clearly presents a strong market for certain challenging roguelike games, and the official release on Android will ultimately bring action. A whole new audience that says it can. The game is definitely difficult, but some gamers have reported that they were able to beat the game itself.

For gamers who want to stop by with more traditional games, something is available for them. “Slay the Spire” has also obtained its own official board game release. This is reportedly a collaborative adventure with one to four players on a large scale, and will be a fundamental departure from the game’s very popular single-player premise.

In any case, the game is finally available on the Google Play store. It’s been about eight months since it was first released on Apple iOS. According to the Android Police article, there are many reviews of older games released on PCs and other consoles, but obviously, it’s only after players are immersed in Android games that exactly how the game works on mobile devices. Is it fair?

