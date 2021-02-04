Australia calls for quitting new media law without being bound by Google’s threat





Australian competition regulators are confident that MP will approve a law that forces big tech companies to pay news, even though Google has threatened to shut down its domestic search engine.

The bill’s designer, Rod Sims, said Google’s threat highlighted the need for a news media negotiation code, including binding arbitration that would force technology groups to negotiate with news providers.

Despite the fierce lobbying by Google and Facebook, the bill will almost certainly pass Congress, added Sims, chairman of the Australian competition watchdog.

He said rival search engines could close the gap left by US tech groups, but allowed Google search withdrawals to confuse consumers and add cost to business owners.

Sims tells the Financial Times that MP can agree to a compromise between Google and Facebook, but no amendments should allow news providers to dictate terms, and Google’s threat explains why the law is needed. He said he showed it.

“What if they leave? My counterpoint is what happens if you veto government law. You can’t do that.”

Google has inserted itself as a guardian of the internet.Can hurt journalism and hurt our society

Last month, Sims welcomed Canada’s move to join Australia and France to compensate news providers for digital platforms, which are suffering from a significant drop in revenue due to the move of advertising online.

For every A $ 100 (US $ 76) spent on online advertising in 2019, Google earned A $ 53 and Facebook earned A $ 28 to participate in other markets, according to a regulatory review by Australian Competitive Watchdog. Was paid only A $ 19.

Google, Facebook, and other Silicon Valley companies are facing increased global oversight of their market advantage, requiring digital platforms to pay for content.

In addition to innovation, Sims said there are concerns that digital platforms have “gained a path to success” and are now using anti-competitive means to consolidate their dominant position. It was.

The Australian bill states that the platform will notify publishers in advance of binding arbitration on payments, non-discrimination provisions to protect publishers, and algorithmic changes that affect search engine rankings and data collection. Includes requirements.

Google has warned that if the law is passed, it will have to stop offering searches in Australia, but Facebook says it will stop sharing news on the platform.

Recommendation

Google denies that it has undermined the news media. He said the withdrawal from Australia was the “worst case scenario” and proposed amendments to the bill to address concerns.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will talk to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his parent company Alphabet this week. But Morrison hasn’t shown any signs of retreat, and after talking to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, he told local media that Bing search engines could help fill the gap.

Microsoft blamed Google’s stance on Wednesday, supporting plans to force technology to pay for the news, and said it suggested moving small businesses to Bing for free.

Sims said he didn’t want the turmoil that Google would have if it withdrew its search service, but it needed to deal with the unbalanced news media it faced when trying to negotiate with Google, Facebook and others. Emphasized sex.

“Google has established itself as a guardian of the Internet, which can hurt journalism and hurt our society,” he said.

