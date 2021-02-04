United Way of Metropolitan Dallas seeks to improve community health through innovation challenges »Dallas innovates





The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas has launched the Health Innovation Tech Challenge to increase access to preventive care in northern Texas and improve mental health, with winners receiving up to $ 1 million in prize money.

Through the competition for Social Innovation, according to United Way, community-based nonprofits want to identify, improve and invigorate transformative solutions to the health problems of the Dallas / Fort Worth community.

United Way consults with health professionals to identify current health problems in the North Texas community, with the main issues being increased access and access to preventive medicine, social and adult health and adult health. We conclude that it is an improvement in emotional and mental health. According to the United Way.

These issues need to be remembered by the person submitting the application to the challenge, along with seven key criteria by which the submission will be evaluated. According to the United Way, the solution is:

Fairness: Intentionally focus on issues that disproportionately affect people and communities of color Identification: Clearly related to identified issues Research base: Knowledge of data related to identified issues and Demonstrate understanding Measurable: Document the process and demonstrate the results and impacts Assessment plan: Ready to implement Scalable: Wide range, nimble approach System: Address social determinants of health in addition to individual problems To do

To address the challenge, United Way is looking for a prototype solution that is ready to launch and goes beyond the research stage. The application for the contest will end on March 1st. Click here for more information on the contest.

Winners will be announced at the Health Innovation Technology Challenge Awards event in May.

