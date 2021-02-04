Google sued over the list price of digital ads





Mikula Web Solutions, Inc. Filed a class action proceeding against Google LLC, which claims anti-competitive practices in the digital display advertising market, on Tuesday, reducing the prices of plaintiffs and presumed class advertising space.

Plaintiffs said they have filed a proceeding on behalf of a publisher in a similar location that sold digital display ad slots to U.S. consumers through Google AdSense since March 11, 2008. .. The relevant markets identified in the complaint are the publisher’s ad server, ad network. , Display ad exchange, and ad purchase tools. These markets were collectively referred to as the display ad stack.

Plaintiffs earn billions of dollars annually by helping Google collect information about individual Internet users and use that information to help advertisers find the right people to send targeted ads directly. I said there is. Google is alleged to obtain this information through Google Search, Chrome web browsers, and other sources. As a result, plaintiffs alleged that Google knows a lot of information about users, such as when they log on, the websites they visit, what they search for, and the products they buy.

Specifically, Mikula Web Solutions argued that Google was able to dominate these relevant markets through the acquisition of DoubleClick, becoming a fully integrated player across the entire display ad stack. It also allowed us to become the dominant player in the market when header bidding was introduced in 2015. This allowed Google’s rivals to compete for publisher impressions at the same time, and in 2018 Google introduced open bidding in response to the competition created by header bidding. ..

Google will use this and other actions to leverage its search monopoly to other markets, eliminate rivals, allocate markets, and otherwise expand and defend its dominance in the relevant display advertising market. Did. As a result, plaintiffs compare the inventory of display ads bid by advertisers with the publishers prioritizing and comparing different sources, eventually gaining the right to place ads in specific ad slots. He claimed that Google had control over how to identify the Lord. As a result of Google’s allegations of anti-competitive behavior, it prevented other companies from competing in related markets.

The plaintiff alleges that Google has been paid less than competitively for the inventory of digital display ads as a result of the illegal activity, and sells the inventory of digital display ads through Google. I explained. Plaintiffs have stated that display ads are ads on websites. The price at which the space on the page can be sold is important because the ad space supplier relies on these display ads for business revenue. Plaintiffs alleged that Google claimed anti-competitive behavior and caused damage to other publishers.

Google has been accused of violating Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act. Plaintiffs seek class certification, impartial remedies, and damages for plaintiffs and their attorneys to represent their classes.

Mikula Web Solutions is represented by Gustafson Gluek PLLC. Edelson Lechtzin LLP; Glover Law Firm; Miller Law Firm, PC; Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, PC; Wechsler Wallace LLP; and NastLaw LLC.

The proceedings follow another proceeding in December when Google was sued for anti-competitive practices in the publisher ad server market.

