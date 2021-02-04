Analysts predict that Bezos’ transition to board will not slow the pace of cloud innovation on Amazon





The new Executive Chairman will take a winning lap after a great fourth-quarter earnings report and let next CEO Andy Jassy deal with antitrust issues.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy, ​​seen at AWS re: Invent in December 2020, will take over the role of CEO at Amazon in mid-2021.

Promoting Andy Jassy to CEO is both good and bad for many years of Amazon employees. This is a reward for a successful job at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the unquestionable leader in cloud services. According to analysts, the new job will also make Jassie the public face of the company, which will face many questions of antitrust law.

The company announced at its fourth-quarter earnings briefing on Tuesday that CEO Jeff Bezos will become chairman in July. Analysts expect Bezos to continue to have a strong hand in guiding Amazon’s overall strategy, so things will not change dramatically under Jassy’s leadership.

Ed Anderson, research vice president and prominent analyst at Gartner, said it was too early to know what the change meant for Amazon’s competitors.

“We don’t have enough knowledge about inheritance to know if AWS advertises from the inside or brings someone from the outside,” he said. “These will be a big factor in shaping what AWS looks like as a competitor.”

Glenn O’Donnell, vice president and research director of Forrester, said Jassy’s time on AWS proved to have an executive chop that holds the reins of larger Amazon machines.

“He’s good at vision and execution, two things that Amazon needs to stay ahead of the fierce competition,” said O’Donnell.

Reference: Top Cloud Providers for 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hybrid, SaaS Player (TechRepublic)

Leslie Hand, Group Vice President of IDC Retail and Financial Insights, said it’s not surprising that Bezos has given Amazon’s leadership to Jassy, ​​given that AWS contributes to revenue and profits. ..

“Similarly, I think Bezos can now sit down and take the glory that his e-commerce baby has reached the $ 100 billion revenue threshold and is fully grown,” she said. It was. “As a retailer, Amazon is more than just a retailer, it owns the brand, it’s now global, it’s now B2B, and 2020 was the flagship year from a growth perspective, so rely on these glory. Would you like to try it? “

Global Data’s chief analyst, David Bicknell, said in a press release that Jassy’s promotion has completed the transition from Amazon’s retailer to a tech company.

“AWS is crucial to Amazon’s business, accounting for 52% of Amazon’s quarterly operating profit, but only 12% of total revenue,” he said. “Technology is at the heart of Amazon’s business, and its success is driven by its strengths in key themes that disrupt the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, and the future of work.”

According to Bicknell, Amazon has scored 5 out of 5 on Global Data’s sector scorecards for these three competencies, and its position on these themes is expected to significantly improve future performance. I will.

Anderson said Jasie is naturally fit for the role of CEO given his in-depth experience in developing and delivering technology and applying those features.

“I think Amazon is an e-commerce company, but it’s also a technology company,” he said. “Amazon will continue to drive innovation and leverage innovation from the cloud.”

O’Donnell said one change in Jasie was to navigate Amazon by increasing tensions with antitrust regulators.

“Washington DC feels anti-competitive because of its dominance, so it’s gaining momentum, especially in antitrust moves such as Amazon and Facebook,” he said. It was. “This is one of the biggest challenges Jasie faces.”

O’Donnell doesn’t know exactly what Bezos will do in his new role, such as getting a firm grasp of Amazon and spending more time on Blue Origin, an aerospace company founded by Bezos in 2000. Said that.

“For Amazon itself, (artificial intelligence) AI is the key to its success and will continue to develop these features, which has attracted the attention of antitrust regulators,” he said.

In 2019, Amazon accounted for 45% of the Worldwide IaaS Public Cloud Services market share, according to Gartner. Microsoft was second with 17.9%, Alibaba was third with 9.1%, and Google was fourth with 5.3%. According to Gartner’s Market Databook 2021, Amazon is the leader in the cloud infrastructure and platform services market with 49.6%, followed by Microsoft, Alibaba and Google.

E-commerce expert Jason Voice hopes that the US House of Representatives, the US Senate, the State Attorney General, and the Federal Trade Commission will put a bright spotlight on Amazon’s market dominance and aggressive business practices. I will.

“When I see this, he’s pushing Jassie into the role of a human pincushion for the antitrust battles he’s facing in the coming years,” he said.

According to Voice, Amazon has built a supply chain that competitors from Wal-Mart to Google can’t overcome.

“It literally needs to amend antitrust laws because it doesn’t meet the needs of the digital age,” he said. “If the legislature hadn’t adopted Microsoft in the 90’s due to antitrust issues, Google wouldn’t exist today.”

As Tiernan Ray reported in ZDNet’s ZDNet report on Amazon’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings report, the company’s fourth-quarter earnings reached $ 125.6 billion and earnings per share were $ 14.09. This was above analysts’ expected earnings of $ 119.72 billion and earnings per share of $ 7.20. Ray also wrote on ZDNet in a revenue call that Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky elaborated on the importance of leadership changes. According to Ray’s article, Orsavsky’s role remains “very important” as Bezos focuses on the company’s strategic decisions, acquisitions, and “one-way” issues. Said.

Dr. Robin Gaster, a public policy scholar at George Washington University and author of “Behemoth, Amazon Rising,” said whether this transition could continue to function at a very high level without a corporate culture. He said it was a test of corporate culture to confirm. Bezos.

“I think Amazon will pass both tests. Culture and flywheels don’t collapse so quickly, so you might not know for five to ten years,” he said.

Gaster doesn’t feel very important to the new CEO from the cloud division. He sees a new set of challenges for Jasie.

“The challenges in retail are quite different from AWS. AWS doesn’t have a big loss department, and there’s big organic growth there now and in the next few years,” he said. “Things are much more difficult in retail, but as an outsider, perhaps Jasie can make some difficult decisions more easily.”

