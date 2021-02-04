Wildlift Headline Console Quality Games Now Available on iPhone 12





Smartphones quickly closed the gap between handheld devices and consoles. As “Genshin Impact” shows, a pocketed gaming machine can produce the same graphics as seen on previous generation machines.

The iPhone 12 emphasizes this with three games in progress or already on the smartphone. The device’s A14 Bionic chip and 5G support means it can handle more complex games and allow players to enjoy them at home or on the go. The game has come a long way from playing “Bejeweled” in a browser window.

Let’s take a look at three titles that are expected to be talked about on the platform.

Riot Games compresses League of Legends: Wildlift maps and match times. (Riot Games) “League of Legends: Wild Rift” —After years of using only PCs, Riot Games has introduced the well-known MOBA to mobile devices and consoles, with some changes. I will. This custom version contains tweaks to tweak for different audiences. “We have rebuilt everything from scratch,” said executive producer Michael Chow.

Riot Games has made official changes to the multiplayer online battle arena in “Wild Lift,” but Chow feels the new version is closer to the original, as many of the changes are so subtle. .. Except for one, many adjustments will go unnoticed. The map will be significantly smaller and the reduction will reduce the match time.

According to Chow, the average game time for the League of Legends is 40 minutes and the average time for the Wildlift contest is 17 minutes. “This makes the game better suited to different parts of the day and different parts of life,” he said. This means players can enjoy simple games during their commute or lunch break.

“Wildlift” has the same rhythm and typography, but everything happens much faster, Chow said. Its compact size also means that the action will be expanded in the match. The mistakes are more devastating and the swing of the match is much more dramatic.

That said, playing “Wild Lift” can affect the play of “League of Legends”. According to Chow, one talent and skill set can be converted to another, and vice versa. “Playing one makes the other better,” he said.

On mobile devices, touch screens work well, but games can support controllers, Chow said. He said the “Wildlift” has a complete esports ecosystem and plans to have a regional open beta in the Americas next month.

Crash Bandicoot, usually found in console titles, uses “Crash on the Run!” To access the iPhone 12 screen and other devices. (Activision) “Crash Bandicoot!” — Activision brings the “Crash Bandicoot” franchise to smartphones with the help of “Candy Crush” maker King, with the theme of console games on mobile devices.

This project incorporates elements of the endless runner genre popular, such as “Temple Run,” and applies it to beloved franchises. In doing so, they removed the “endless” part and created a level-based format that players would see in a typical “Crash Bandicoot” game. The hero travels through different worlds and biomes, overcomes obstacles and defeats bosses.

The game doesn’t downplay the visuals and looks as good as the titles found in the PlayStation 3 era. King Bob Woodburn said “Crash Bandicoot.” It provides a sense of exploration and discovery as the bandicoot runs and jumps on straight paths with varying levels of height and obstacles. He said the team is considering whether it can do the side-scrolling part, but that is undecided so far.

As with any “crash” game, the player unlocks the skin, but in mobile games, the skin is more than just a decoration. Skins have various attributes. Some facilitate resource collection, while others give players additional AkuAKu to handle more demanding levels.

In addition to the core runner’s gameplay, players will find a light base construction that incorporates the expertise of Crash’s sister Coco. Players will work on levels and get materials to build new structures to unlock weapons and other merchandise.

Finally, there are three modes that will showcase the “Crash on the Run!” Seasonal content. Players can check out survival runs with asynchronous multiplayer. There are also time trials and challenge runs for players who need to collect or speed run everything.

Expect to play “Crash Bandicoot”. in spring. Players can pre-register the game on iOS and Android.

The action RPG “Marvel Realm of Champions” captivates players with a progression system that allows them to customize versions of their Marvel characters. (Kabam) “Marvel Realm of Champions” —Do not confuse with Kabam’s other Marvel products, the “Marvel Contest of Champions”. In this action role-playing game, players can control their favorite cartoon characters in the open arena.

The game takes place on a planet called Battle World, and the environment is in turmoil after the assassination of Emperor Maestro. His death leads to a conflict between the champion houses. Gameplay is easy to understand as players move around and fight with light, heavy, and special attacks. There are also dashes that can help you dodge attacks.

It has a MOBA feel, but it’s more direct as players can be supercharged for the center of the arena and defeat the battlefield leaders of other homes. This concept is addictive as players level up and acquire new equipment to customize their heroes.

Ethan Young, Kabam’s development director, said Marvel Realm of Champions will get a 2.0 build that includes alliance events, new game modes, world quests, and the introduction of narrative missions. The game also includes a new map called Pleasant Hill and the eighth champion, Thor.

The game is currently released, but unfortunately it’s what we’re talking about, but the controller isn’t supported.

