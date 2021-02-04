Code from the Judgment website suggests that the game may end up getting a Steam release.





Some yakuza enthusiasts have discovered that the code on the Judgment website includes the Steam logo.

Some yakuza enthusiasts have found that the code on the Judgments website reveals that the Stadia logo on the front page was originally the Steam logo.

It was recently announced that Judgment, Sega’s surprisingly popular yakuza spin-off title, has been remastered for next-generation consoles and Google Stadia. With this announcement, many yakuza fans wondered why the game wasn’t even available in an extended version for PC. Judgment may have originally been planned to be released on PC via Steam.

Some Yakuza fans, first reported by the Yakuza news site The Tojo Dojo, looked into the code on the Judgment website and found a hidden Steam logo that hadn’t been removed yet. Instead, the Stadia logo is now where the Steam logo was. This means that the Steam version of the game may have been pushed back due to some exclusive agreement between Sega and Google. It’s also very coincidental that the Judgment Remaster will be the first yakuza title from the Google Stadia franchise.

This news doesn’t completely confirm that the Judgment remaster will reach Steam, but the fact that the Steam logo was found on the Judgments website is pretty sure that it will happen at some point in the future. It is an index. Sega is slowly introducing the entire Yakuza franchise to consoles other than the PlayStation, so almost all games are now available on the Xbox Game Pass. It’s very strange that the judgment is visible on all next generation consoles and Stadia, not on the PC.

In case you miss the announcement, Judgment will get an enhanced version of PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and Google Stadia. These will be available on April 23rd. The remastered version of Judgment is better with higher resolution, better loading times. It is the frame rate and includes all DLC released for the original version. However, players who already own the game on the PS4 will have to repurchase the game as the developer Dragon has not distributed a free upgrade to the PS5 owners.

Source: The Tojo Dojo

